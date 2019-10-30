Where Will Meghan & Harry Celebrate Thanksgiving? They May Come Stateside

I imagine fans of the royal family must have a lot on their minds since the royals announced they're going head-to-head with the British press, which was then followed by Meghan Markle's emotional ITV interview where she opened up about being a constant target of the unscrupulous tabloid media. There's been only so much positive royal news. But, here's something to turn your frowns upside-down: Meghan and Harry will celebrate Thanksgiving in the U.S, according to a People report. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace regarding their reported trip, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Since returning from their trip to Africa in early October, Markle and Prince Harry have had a challenging couple of weeks. On Oct. 1, Prince Harry actually officially filed suit against The Mail on Sunday over the outlet publishing a private letter Markle wrote to her father in February 2019 and the spotlight on them only increased with the airing of their ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which they got candid about how constant press scrutiny affects them.

There may soon be some respite from all the pressure, however, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly take a break from royal duties towards the end of the year.

According to People, Meghan and Harry are said to be planning a trip to the United States beginning in mid-November (hello Thanksgiving) and will reportedly head there once they have completed their current run of engagements and commitments.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

People's source expects the royal family to spend about six weeks in the States for some "much-needed family time,” most likely in Los Angeles with Markle's mom (and my imaginary aunt) Doria Ragland.

If the reports are true, this trip will actually mark Archie's first visit to the United States and it couldn't be a better time. He's going to get to enjoy super mashed baby potatoes and yams with his grandma.

"It will be nice for [Markle and Prince Harry] to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too," People's source said about the trip.

Speaking of being surrounded by people who love them, the Twitter hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan became popular after an interview snippet from Meghan & Harry: An African Journey in which Meghan got super honest about how she's been coping with the harsh criticism from British tabloids was posted on Twitter on Oct. 18.

“Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said. “And then when you have a newborn, you know...especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, yeah, well I guess.”

Meghan, Harry, and Archie, please know that your fans welcome you with open arms anywhere. Tabloids be damned! On that note, Thanksgiving can't come soon enough.