When it comes to Instagram-worthy, Disneyland just gets it. Every inch of the park has the potential to become the greatest backdrop for your next photo shoot. There's always the castle or Mickey Mouse on Main Street to snap a pic with, but if you're wondering where to take pictures at Disneyland, based on your favorite Disney movie, I have you covered.

One of the best things about going to Disneyland is being able to see your favorite movies come to life. That means stepping into the locations of that film, or meeting some of your fave characters. There are little nods to almost every single Disney movie hidden throughout the park. You just have to know where to look.

You also want to make sure your vacay photos come out amazing. While anywhere is a magical backdrop, it's important to find just the right one for your feed. Maybe you decided to DisneyBound as Tiana from Princess and the Frog or want to wear a throwback sweater from your childhood of Alice in Wonderland. So if you spot your favorite Disney movie out of these 10 films, don't forget to pull out your camera and smile, because an Insta-worthy photo opportunity is waiting for you.

1. In A Tea Cup For 'Alice In Wonderland' Fans Rachel Chapman There are a lot of places in Fantasyland you can snap pics in front of if your favorite movie is Alice in Wonderland. You have the Cheshire Cat hanging out near the Alice in Wonderland ride, White Rabbit's cottage near The Mad Hatter shop, and the sweet pastel-colored teacups inside the Mad Tea Party ride. Another cute spot to grab a pic with your friends is inside a pink tea cup near The Mad Hatter.

2. Next To Rapunzel's Tower For 'Tangled' Fans Located close to the Royal Theatre off to the side of the castle, you'll see the Fantasy Faire. There, you can meet different Disney princess and see magical mementos like a The Hunchback of Notre Dame music box or sleeping Figaro the cat from Pinocchio. If you're a major Tangled fan, though, you'll want to snap a pic next to Rapunzel's tower, which is in the center of the Faire.

3. In Front Of Boo's Door For 'Monsters, Inc.' Fans Over at California Adventure, you'll find the cutest photo op for any Monsters, Inc. lover out there. Right outside the Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! ride, you'll find a giant replica of Boo's pink door. Take a pic in front, and for a super cute pose, try reaching up for the doorknob.

4. Sailing On The Riverboat For 'The Princess and the Frog' Fans Rachel Chapman All of Disneyland's New Orleans Square is a great place to visit if you're obsessed with The Princess and the Frog. Grab a delicious beignet from Mint Julep Bar and enjoy the jazz music while you shop. When you're ready to capture gorgeous pics, hop on the Mark Twain Riverboat where you'll ride around the Rivers of America, and maybe run into some of your favorite characters.

5. In Beast's Library For 'Beauty And The Beast' Fans In the Disney Animation Building, you'll find the Beast's infamous library that he gave to Belle. It's hidden within the Sorcerers Workshop, so not everyone knows about it. In your best Belle pose, you can snap a pic in front of the Beast's portrait.

6. Looking Down Radiator Springs For 'Cars' Fans If you loved all of the Cars movies, you definitely need to head over to Cars Land at California Adventure. It looks just like Radiator Springs from the movies. The best time to snap a pic looking down the road is at night when all the neon lights are on.

7. Candidly Attempting To Pull Out The Sword For 'The Sword In The Stone' Fans Rachel Chapman The Sword in the Stone is shown a lot of love at Disneyland. Right next to the King Arthur Carousel is the sword in the stone that you can candidly "attempt" to pull out. Only the one true king can succeed, but you never know — you could get lucky.

8. Hanging Around Toontown For 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' Fans If your nostalgic favorite has always been Who Framed Roger Rabbit, you'll have a lot of fun exploring Toontown. There are different silly shops and a trolley car that can all be great backdrops to your Roger Rabbit-inspired photo shoot. There are even some fun photo ops you can take advantage of while you wait in line for Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin.

9. In Front Of The Emotional Whirlwind For 'Inside Out' Fans The Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind is an adorable addition to Pixar Pier at California Adventure. For fans of A Bug's Land, you may recognize this ride as it looks an awful lot like the old Flik's Flyers. Though, this version is all about the cute characters of Pixar's Inside Out. Take a pic in front of the colorful sign out front with Joy and Sadness.