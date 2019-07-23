If you're a shoe fanatic, then you might've already heard that some beloved characters from Bikini Bottom have inspired a seriously rad new collection of footwear. Where to get the Nike x SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, you ask? The five-style collection will be arriving at Nike stores and online come August 10, meaning you don't have to wait long to snag a pair of your own. Created in collaboration with Brooklyn Nets basketball star, Kyrie Irving, each of the styles pays homage to a different sea creature (or a squirrel) that likely make your teen years a whole lot funnier. Trust me when I say picking your favorite is going to be no easy feat because flippin' fish fossils, are they all cute!

In an interview with GQ, Irving explained where his love for SpongeBob comes from and how it turned into a line of sneakers. "I was there sitting in front of my TV when the first episode dropped. Really just their storytelling," he said. "As a creator I just enjoy what they created as a world in Bikini Bottom, and then how do I make that come to life through characters? And then it ended up being a pack, and then it ended up being a collab, and a partnership with Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon has done unbelievable stuff, they've made unbelievably great shows, but to put it on a shoe, now [it] exists for a long time. This stuff is sitting on people's shelves, this stuff is going off on people's houses."

Once you see the lineup of shoes, you'll understand why Irving is so excited about it. SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Starr, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Tentacles, and Mr. Krabs have all been channeled in the most brilliantly wearable of ways, with each of their faces staring up at you from the insole of their coordinating sneaker.

Nike

First up is the SpongeBob sneaker, which features a bright yellow upper and matching Nike swoosh and sits atop a red, white, and brown sole.

Nike

Brown spots dot the upper, giving it a sponge-like appearance, and when viewed from above the shoes almost look like they'll pop up to life.

Nike

Next up is Patrick's shoe, which boasts a pink upper and green sole in the same hues as the sea star's body and board shorts.

Nike

Squidward's sneaker pays reference to the character's minty green hue and signature orange shirt, while a deep periwinkle sole also ties in his unmissable abode at 122 Conch Street.

Nike

Next is the Mr. Krabs-inspired style, which features a shiny red patent upper (gotta love the attention to detail on this one) and Nike swoosh the shade of a krabby patty bun. Green detailing on the toe undoubtedly alludes to Mr. Krabs' money-hungry green eyes.

Nike

And finally, there's Sandy's sneaker. Boasting a fresh white upper, it's the most minimal and sleek of the bunch. Her signature pink and yellow flower adorns the outside of the shoe, while a red dot on the heel references the same mark on Sandy's space boots.

Each pair will retail for $130.