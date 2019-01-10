It's clear Rihanna has love on the brain, because the singer has released the super sultry and ultra-sexy line that is Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day 2019 Collection. The 23-piece collection features sheer body suits covered in red lip prints, sexy two-pieces embellished with heart and star-shaped patches, velvet pasties, and tons more. Since the holiday of love will be here before we know it, here's where to get the Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Collection and a peek at all the prettiest pieces.

First off, in case you didn't know, the best part about Savage x Fenty's pieces is they continue to push their overall message of size inclusivity. You'll find every item in the collection comes in a size range from 32A to 44DD in bras and XS to 3X in everything else. Not to mention, they look smoking hot on everyone. But even with an impressive assortment of sizes, there's no way this Valentine's Day collection will be in stock for very long. It officially launched Jan. 9, but trust me, you don't want to wait until February to shop the styles — they will all be long gone by then. So whether you have a Valentine to seduce come Feb. 14, or you're spoiling yourself this V-Day, this is where and when you start: right on the Savage x Fenty website.

Here are the stunning pieces you need to shop from this collection:

Savage x Fenty Hearts Half Cup Bralette in Millenial Pink ($34; savagex.com)

If you like this bralette, just wait until you see the back of the bottoms!

Savage x Fenty Open-Back Hearts Bikini in Millenial Pink ($24; savagex.com)

Get ready to break some hearts in this adorable set.

Savage x Fenty Hearts Half Cup Bralette in Caviar ($34; savagex.com)

Savage x Fenty Open-Back Hearts Bikini in Caviar ($24; savagex.com)

If you can't get down with a pink lingerie set, there's also an option in black.

Savage x Fenty Hearts Halter Teddy in Caviar ($34; savagex.com)

For those of you who love the heart motifs, but prefer a one-piece... this is it!

Savage x Fenty Hearts Halter Teddy in Millenial Pink ($34; savagex.com)

And for you who will love pink until the day you die, the pink version is calling your name.

Savage x Fenty Lip Embroidered Babydoll in Goji Berry ($39; savagex.com)

Pair this kiss-print baby doll top with matching bottoms for a darling look.

Savage x Fenty Lip Embroidered Bikini in Goji Berry ($34; savagex.com)

I mean, come on. The sides of these panties tie into a pretty red bow, because you're the ultimate gift.

Savage x Fenty Hearts Hearts Mesh Cami in Millenial Pink ($24; savagex.com)

This mesh cami is like the Sporty Spice of lingerie, and I love it.

Savage x Fenty Embroidered Hearts Teddy in Caviar ($54; savagex.com)

I really don't think it gets much sexier than this strappy teddy, does it?

Savage x Fenty Velvet Heart Pasties in Goji Berry ($15; savagex.com)

And if you're looking to really heat things up this Valentine's Day (or, like, every day), these velvet, heart-shaped red pasties are the perfect picks. Wear them under some sheer pieces or alone — you decide.