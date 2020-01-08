I know you noticed the bedazzled hair clip trend everywhere in 2019. Well, I'll let you in on a secret: It's not going anywhere in 2020. Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan is dropping yet another collection with accessories brand Kitsch — and it's benefitting a good cause. This time, Marjan has created the "VOTE" Rhinestone Bobby Pin. The pins cost $29, launched on Friday, Jan. 3, and as far as where to get the Kitsch x Justine Marjan "VOTE" hair clips, they're available exclusively on Kitsch's website. 100% of proceeds will be donated to When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization determined to increase participation in every election.

Marjan began collaborating with Kitsch in 2018 and, since then, has dropped three collections with the brand. Each drop has included up to 10 new items in a variety of colorways, and they've heavily played up the statement-making hair accessories trend, with things like patent leather scrunchies, chained headbands and, of course, the word rhinestone bobby pins. The new "VOTE" pin marks Marjan's fourth drop with the brand, and although it's a single-product drop, it arguably makes the biggest statement out of all the collections thus far.

When We All Vote was started to close the race and age voting gap by changing the conversation around voting. Started in 2018, the organization's board is a star-studded one — its co-chairs are Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. By partnering with Kitsch, the organization will further spread their simple message, "when we all vote, we all do better," on the heads of people everywhere.

Just like Marjan's "GLAM," "QUEEN," and "ICON" bedazzled bobby pins are appropriate for any occasion, so are the "VOTE" pins. After all, any time is a good time to express yourself and spread a powerful, encouraging message. You can wear the pin by itself to hold back a small section of hair or with a bunch of other bedazzled pins for a bold, totally-extra look.

Courtesy of Kitsch

As it comes time to vote in 2020, there's no arguing that the new Kitsch x Justine Marjan "VOTE" clips are a must-have, on-trend hair accessory for the upcoming election season.