Sunday Riley just launched the most perfect moisturizer for the upcoming colder months. The Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream ("Ice Cream" for short) is launching on Friday, Sept. 20 and if you're wondering where to get Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, then you'll be happy to hear that you can cop it on in-stores and online at Sephora, and on SundayRiley.com.

Although the new daily moisturizer is dubbed "Ice Cream" don't let it fool you as it is the perfect daily moisturizer for those colder months where your skin is often rough and dry. What makes it so good for dehydrated skin you ask? Here's the scoop (sorry, I had to).

The rich moisturizer is packed with ingredients like vitamin F, coconut, and ceramides 3, 6, and 9, that when combined, deliver plump, dewy skin. The moisturizer also contains beet root and red algae which together provide both instant and long-lasting moisture by replenishing the lipid levels and strengthening the skin's natural moisture barrier.

What's more is that the high concentration of fatty acids and antioxidants in the moisturizer protects the skin from environmental stressors that lead to premature aging. Basically, you're giving your skin the same sort of refreshing taste that actual ice cream gives your taste buds — without the sticky mess.

So now that you know what the moisturizer does, you're probably wondering when and how to use it. Well, unlike everyone's favorite ice-cold desert, it's not frowned upon to use Sunday Riley's Ice Cream morning and night. In fact, it's encouraged. To use, you should use a healthy scoop of the moisturizer every morning and every night after your go-to serum. The results from Sunday Riley's Ice Cream Moisturizer leave you just as satisfied as your favorite ice cream sundae.

Although it is a bit more expensive than say, your go-to pint of Ben & Jerry's, the promised preventative and reparative results are well worth it. The cream retails for $65 for 1.7 ounces, but the results will stay with you long after that last scoop of edible ice cream is gone.

Sunday Riley's new daily moisturizer is just the cherry on top of the recent news from the brand. Back in August the brand revealed that it is now available at Ulta. And although this new cream isn't sold there just yet, you can still find some of your other Sunday Riley favorites online and in-store at your local Ulta.

If you're wondering what other Sunday Riley favorites you should pair with the new cream, might I suggest the Ceramic Slip Cleanser ($35, Sephora); a clay-based cleanser that provides a clean, clear complexion, and Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum ($158, Sephora); an AHA and lactic acid treatment that retexturizes, clarifies, and smoothes the skin.

Sunday Riley's Ice Cream Moisturizing Cream is certainly a good, healthy way to get your daily dose of ice cream while also taking care of your skin. Stay tuned in to Sephora.com come Sept. 20 so you can get your hands on the new cream.