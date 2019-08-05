Any time I hear of a new brand launching at Ulta I get so excited that the one-stop-shop for all things beauty has expanded even more. So when the question came up about whether or not you can find Sunday Riley at the giant beauty retailer, I was pretty intrigued. So can you buy Sunday Riley at Ulta? The short answer is yes.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Instagram account @Trendmood1 reported that Sunday Riley will be available online and in 300 Ulta stores come Sunday, August 11. However, as of Monday, Aug. 5, a quick search of "Sunday Riley" on Ulta.com returned 24 products from the brand, meaning that they've already quietly launched on the site. But there's a catch, as of now, Sunday Riley products are only available to Platinum Ulta Rewards Members to purchase.

In case you don't know what your current Ulta Rewards Member status is, you should know that in order to become a Platinum Member (Ulta's second tier rewards member), you have to spend at least $450 in a calendar year. So if that's you, then you can get your hands on some of Sunday Riley's best-sellers on Ulta.com right now. But if you're not a Platinum Member yet, then you're going to have to wait until August 11 to purchase via the site.

Of the 24 Sunday Riley products already available on Ulta.com, were some of the brand's best-sellers like Ceramic Slip Cleanser and Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum. And if you want a full breakdown of some of the key products that are already available on Ulta.com then read on for the details.

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Sunday Riley's Ceramic Slip cleanser is a gentle clay-based foaming cleanser that lifts and washes away dirt and impurities without stripping the skin. The cleanser leaves all skin types cleaner, balanced, and more radiant and is gentle enough to be used morning and night.

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Good Genes is a lactic acid treatment that exfoliates the skin and gives a more radiant complexion. The serum can be used as a mask on sensitive skin or for tougher skin, it can be used as a leave-on serum both morning and night.

C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil is a cold-pressed, nutrient-rich oil that leaves skin looking brighter and nourished.

Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream gives even the most dehydrated skin an instant hit of moisture. It contains two forms of advanced hyaluronic acid that infuses water into the skin and leaves the texture looking smoother and hydrated.

Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil

Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil contains freshly extracted nutrients like blackberries, blueberries, cranberries, and raspberries to leave skin looking healthy and radiant.

Up until now, Sunday Riley has been available in-store and online at Sephora, on Amazon, and at retailers like Urban Outfitters and Free People. But now, if you're an Ulta Platinum Rewards Member then you can easily cop your go-to skincare products online at Ulta.com, and come Aug. 11, all Ulta customers can do so in-store and online at the beauty giant.