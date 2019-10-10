If you're the kind of person that prefers a precise, numbered skin regimen over a random cleanser here and any old sunscreen there, I have a feeling you'd like to know where to get Rodan + Fields’ RECHARGE Regimen, the brand's newest three-step routine dedicated to rejuvenating tired, dehydrated skin. If the brand name sounds familiar, there's a chance you used Proactive while growing up, the OG formula of which was created by dermatologists Katie Rodan, MD, and Kathy A. Fields, MD. The creators of Proactive have launched a bevy of successful skincare products since, but their RECHARGE regimen takes the cake when it comes to achieving a fresh, reinvigorated complexion.

Ever a lover of three-step processes, Rodan + Fields designed the RECHARGE line with three key products in mind, the first being the 3-in-1 Super Cleanser. In addition to removing makeup, dirt, and other pore-clogging grime, this cleanser lighly exfoliates skin to improve texture with regular use. Next up is the Ultra Boost Moisturizing Treatment, a super lightweight gel moisturizer that makes you look like you got eight hours of sleep on a memory foam mattress, even if you actually stayed up all night partying, studying, or fill-in-the-blank-ing. Last but not least, the RECHARGE range rounds out with the Protect + Blur Broad Spectrum SPF 30, because yes, you really do need to apply sunscreen every damn day, all year round. This particular formula offers oil-free, mineral UVA/UVB protection, and applies like a makeup primer to give the face a matte, poreless finish.

As someone with skin that's just as exhausted as I am, I'm definitely trying to get my hands on the RECHARGE line:

Like, hi, hello, I want skin this plump and glowy and ~fresh~. Is that too much to ask?

To snag a RECHARGE set for yourself, you'll have to head over to the Rodan + Fields website, where you'll find a trio of different buying options, each with their own perks and prices.

The most affordable option is the RECHARGE Regimen Launch Special ($134, rodanandfields.com):

In addition to the three products, this kit also includes a free spa headband and sticker sheet. I stan a cute gift with purchase!

A little pricier is the RECHARGE Regimen + Lash Boost Launch Special ($256, rodanandfields.com), a set ideal for anyone looking to amp up their eyes:

In addition to the free spa headband and sticker sheet, this set includes the R+F Lash Boost, the brand's eyelash serum proven to get lashes looking long, fluffy, and dark with regular nightly use. Plus, this baby works on brows, too, so it's like getting two products for the price of one.

Last but not least, the RECHARGE Regimen Power Up Launch Special ($342, rodanandfields.com) is the priciest set of all:

If you struggle with clogged pores, you don't just want this set — you kinda need it. In addition to all three RECHARGE products, this kit comes with the brand's Pore Prep Solution to break down grime trapped in pores, as well as the Pore Cleansing MD Tool, a powerful at-home device that an safely extract dirt straight from your pores. The tool also comes equipped with four disposable Pore Cleansing Tips, and four disposable Blackhead Removal Tips, plus a charging cord, a power adapter, and a handheld magnifying mirror. I'm sorry, but what more could you possibly want?

If you're hoping for your happiest skin to date, investing in the RECHARGE set might just be the move:

To shop the above sets as well as all other Rodan + Fields products and regimens, check out the brand's website today. Your skin will thank you!