You can't really go wrong when you choose Disneyland as your vacation spot. Not only are there endless rides and exciting attractions to keep you busy, but Disney Parks are also known for their tasty treats. Plus, most of the delicious bites are Disney-themed, which makes them taste that much better. Well, Disneyland has announced a new menu item, and you will definitely want to make a note of where to get Lemon Dole Whip in Disneyland, so you don't miss out during your next Disney getaway.

This citrusy incarnation of the classic Dole Whip (that Disney is so well-known for) can be found at Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure park, according to Delish. You have the opening of the new Pixar Pier on June 23 to thank for this new sweet treat. According to the Disney Food Blog, the old Paradise Pier Ice Cream Co. is getting a Monters, Inc. makeover. When the ice cream shop reopens as The Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, it will serve up its signature soft-serve that is essentially Lemon Dole Whip.

Thankfully, you won't have to wait until the June opening of Pixar Pier to enjoy some refreshing Lemon Dole Whip, because Disney Food Blog reported that The Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats is slated to open on May 1.

In honor of the arrival of Pixar Pier (and all its tasty new treats), Disney California Adventure park will celebrate Pixar Fest from April 13 until Sep. 3. So, even though Pixar Pier doesn't officially open until June 23, you can enjoy some Pixar themed foods (like Lemon Dole Whip) beforehand.

Icy, cool treats aren't the only bites on the menu, though. A couple of the other spots on Pixar Pier will definitely make all Toy Story fans happy. For a sweet bite that will also warm you up, you can buy a toasty churro at the Señor Buzz Churros kiosk, which is a nod to the third installment of the franchise when Buzz Lightyear's language is set to Spanish.

This next food spot might only be recognizable to diehard Toy Story fans, but the turkey legs from the Poultry Palace will taste so good that you won't even care that you don't know it's based on the "Small Fry" episode of Toy Story Toons, per Inside The Magic.

If you're looking for another savory way to prep your palette for Lemon Dole Whip, you can hit up the Inside Out inspired Angry Dogs. As you probably gathered from the name, you can buy hot dogs that have varied levels of spiciness to correlate to different levels of anger. I don't think there's a prerequisite to actually be angry, so you can always simply enjoy the theme and have an Angry Dog no matter what mood you're in.

Aside from the newly transformed eateries on Pixar Pier, Pixar Fest will also feature treats that will be available all over Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. If you're in the mood for a full Monsters, Inc. themed day of eating, you can buy a Sully Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Popcorn Carts, or you can get really adventurous with Color-Changing Noodles available at California Adventure’s Lucky Fortune Cookery.

There is almost no end to the amount Pixar-themed foods you can get your hands on during Pixar Fest.

If you're stuck on the other end of the country and can't make it to Pixar Pier, you can still get your Pixar fix at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Disney's Toy Story Land opens at Disney World on June 30, 2018. In addition to rides like the Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers, you can get your themed grub on at Woody's Lunch Box, according to ABC News.

Really, there's no way to go wrong with a Disney trip — but remember to hit up Disney California Adventure park's Pixar Pier if Lemon Dole Whip is what you're craving.