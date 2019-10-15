It's official; Kylie Jenner does not sleep! There's no way she could possibly be getting the recommended eight hours per night and still have time to drop an entire holiday collection this early. Yup, you read that right — Christmas came early this year, and if you're wondering where to get Kylie Cosmetics’ Holiday 2019 Collection, take notes, because this year's range is exclusive. Jenner and Ulta have teamed up on a pretty pink holiday range, and it's chock-full of gift-worthy goodies, from palettes to lippies galore.

The Ulta-exclusive Kylie Holiday Collection went live on the retailer's website and in stores earlier this week, and according to Jenner, the festive range is a must-have for any and all beauty fanatics. "This collection makes the perfect gifts for the makeup lovers in your life or even yourself," the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram declared in a recent post, and after seeing the lineup, I totally agree. In addition to a 14-pan eyeshadow palette and a four-pan face palette, the collection includes liners, glosses, and of course, liquid lipsticks, not to mention a very cute try-it-all kit for Kylie Cosmetics newbies.

The packaging is baby pink and silver, so it's festive while still Instagrammable year-round:

The pick I assume everyone is most excited about is the Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow Palette ($44, ulta.com):

I'm loving this pinky mauve color story! Not to mention the gingerbread-y golds and browns thrown in for good measure.

These swatches don't lie — hot pink "Kandy Heart" alone makes this palette worth snagging:

The other palette in the range is the Kylie Holiday Face Palette ($38, ulta.com):

This cute kit contains four of the brand's bestselling blush, highlight, and bronzer shades, including peachy pink blush "Baddie On The Block," warm bronzer "Toasty," and glitzy highlighters "Ice Me Out" and "Cheers Darling."

If you've gifting to a friend who's never tried Kylie Cosmetics, the Kylie Holiday Try It Kit ($49, ulta.com) is definitely the move:

This set has five iconic Kylie Cosmetics products, including a Lip Liner in "Iced Latte," a Velvet Lipstick in "Bare," a bullet Lipstick in "Almost Friday," a Blush in "We're Going Shopping," and an Eyeshadow Duo in "Quartz & Topaz." Snagging that duo is a great way to test out Jenner's shadow formula before splurging on a palette, just an FYI.

If you're gifting to a lipstick lover, though, the Kylie Holiday 5 Piece Lip Set ($30, ulta.com) is a must:

Cute! This kit contains five mini versions of the brand's incredible matte Liquid Lipsticks, in shades "Bite Me," "Under the Tree," "One Wish," "Angel," and "Autumn."

Another option is the Kylie Holiday Lip Set ($36, ulta.com), which has a little bit of everything:

For a fab pinky nude lip with lots of shine, this trio includes a Lip Liner in "Coconut," a Matte Liquid Lipstick in "Kylie," and a High Gloss in "Crystal."

Last but not least, the collection rounds out with a super-affordable Kylie Holiday Mini Ornament Duo ($12, ulta.com):

So sweet! This duo features minis of the Velvet Liquid Lipstick in "Charm Velvet" and the Matte Liquid Lipstick in "Mary Jo K." To shop the lippies, palettes, and the rest of the Kylie Holiday collection, head over to the Ulta website or check out your local store ASAP.