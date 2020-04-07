If you aren't currently adhering to the necessary World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local public health guidelines regarding sheltering in place and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, now's the time you're gonna start. If for any reason, you should start because Harry Styles essentially said to get your butts back inside with a new merch drop. On Tuesday, April 7, Styles released a "Stay Home Stay Safe" t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds donated to coronavirus relief efforts. The man hath spoken, you guys. Stay home, order the shirt, and wear it to all your Zoom parties.

Available for purchase in the "Shop" section of Harry Styles' website, the white "Stay Home" shirt ($26, Harry Styles Shop) features plain black text across the chest reading, "Stay home. Stay safe. Protect each other." The very straightforward text across the back of the tee says, "This t-shirt fights COVID-19," atop Styles' classic tagline, "Treat people with kindness."

"This tee is in support of the WHO efforts to fight COVID-19. 100% of profits to be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation," reads the shirt's description. It's available in sizes small to XXL and retails for $26. Given the constant, unwavering enthusiasm of the "Adore You" singer's fanbase, the merch will raise an enormous amount of money in seconds most likely. If you listen closely, you can hear coronavirus quaking softly in the distance.

According to the website, the tee is currently available for pre-order and thus may not ship until four to six weeks after you order it. In an ideal world, we'd all be safely out of quarantine by that time, but sadly, that's unlikely. Regardless, the t-shirt supports a crucial cause, so I'll gladly take three (one for my daytime PJs, one for my nighttime PJs, and one for my weekend PJs, obviously).

Cop the Stay Home Stay Safe tee on Harry Styles' website now while you can.

