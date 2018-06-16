Where To Get Free Food On Father's Day If You Want To Treat Your Dad On A Budget

It can be tough to shop for dads on Father's Day. Your dad probably has a closet filled to brim with fancy ties and "Number One Dad" shirts gifted to him from you over the years. So, why not go a different route for your Father's Day celebration this year? Food is generally a safe bet if you want to make sure your dad is happy this Father's Day on Sunday, June 17. You don't even have to break the budget to make sure dad gets treated the way he deserves. Here's where to get free food on Father's Day to make sure dad gets his fill on his special day.

According to U.S. News & World Report, there are plenty of places providing free food and deals to celebrate dads on Father's Day and all weekend long. Instead of spending all day in the kitchen cooking up dad's favorite meal or sending pops out to the grill to barbecue his famous ribs, you can both take the day off from dinner duty. From buy-one-get-one deals to some free sweet treats, you're sure to find a deal that your dad will love. So, if you're stumped on what to get your dad this Sunday, remember that nothing says "I love you" like free food.

1 Free TCBY Frozen Yogurt If you've ever wondered what TCBY stands for, the frozen yogurt chain cleared it up in a tweet about its Father's Day deal. In a tweet on June 14, the TCBY Twitter account shared, We want to celebrate The Country's Best Dads with The Country's Best Yogurt! Swirl by your local TCBY this Father's Day and treat dad to his first 6 oz of fro-yo FREE. So, hit up The Country's Best Yogurt (TCBY) on Sunday, June 17 to treat dad to six ounces free of frozen yogurt.

2 Free Firehouse Sub Sharing some quality time over lunch or dinner with your dad is great gift for Father's Day. You can even snag dad a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs on Sunday, June 17 with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. According to the official Firehouse Subs Twitter account, all you need to do is show the coupon to the cashier at participating Firehouse Subs locations in the United States and Canada.

3 Free Potbelly Cookie Potbelly If you're dad has a sweet tooth, treat him to a free Potbelly cookie. According to a release from Potbelly, the offer is good for "one free cookie per dad" on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17. When you visit a participating Potbelly shop, dad can choose from a "variety of flavors, including: oatmeal chocolate chip, sugar, and chocolate brownie." Brandon Rhoten, chief marketing officer of Potbelly Sandwich Shop, simply explained in the release why dads get a free sweet treat. Rhoten shared, "Our cookies are delicious, and dads are awesome, so we’re offering dads a free cookie this Father’s Day weekend." Sounds like a good enough reason for me.

4 Boston Market Dinner Deal Dad might be a master when it comes to BBQ night, but you should give him the day off on Father's Day. When you visit Boston Market this weekend between Friday, June 15 and Sunday, June 17, you can take advantage of Boston Market's Father's Day offer. For just $29.99, you can get a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides, and four cornbreads, according to a tweet announcing the deal. Sounds a like a tasty (and budget-friendly) way to show dad just how much he means to you.