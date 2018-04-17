Tax Day is almost upon us, and it definitely doesn't call for celebration (so hold the confetti and champagne, please). But if you’re running low on cash, we have the lowdown on some cheap eats that will make you feel like a million bucks. Across the country, popular restaurants are boosting spirits by serving up economically-priced food to taxpayers on Tax Day, which falls on April 17. So, uh, while we don’t encourage eating your feelings, Tax Day might be an exception. Here's where you can get food deals on Tax Day 2018.

Each year, Uncle Sam comes knocking to collect income tax payments from all of us. The federal tax return deadline is a typically occurs on April 15 of each year, but sometimes gets bumped by a day or two when the date falls on a weekend or a holiday. This year, the day happens to fall on Tuesday, April 17. Why not Monday? Because Mondays are the worst — just kidding, of course. In actuality, Washington D.C. celebrates Emancipation Day — the day in 1862 when Abraham Lincoln declared freedom for 3,100 slaves living in Washington D.C. — which just so happens to fall on Monday, April 16, 2018.

From sub sandwiches to bagels and barbecue, here are the best places to get free food and drinks on Tax Day 2018.

Applebee's Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill is helping you unwind for the entire month of April with $1 margaritas — better known around the bar as the Dollarita. At just 100 pennies a piece, you can treat yourself and your friends more than once, all in moderation, of course, without breaking the bank. So if you need a break from more than just Tax Day, this is the deal for you.

Boston Market Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images In the spirit of filing your 1040 Individual Income Tax Return document with the Internal Revenue Service, you can celebrate by ordering the Tax Day Special from participating Boston Market locations across the country. The deal, appropriately priced at $10.40, gets you a half chicken meal with two sides, a piece of cornbread, and a regular-sized cup of soda. OK, so it’s not free, but it sure gets you a pretty good bang for your buck. Be sure to check with your neighborhood Boston Market first — the offer is good while supplies last.

Bruegger's Bagels Start Tax Day off right with a baker's dozen box of bagels and two tubs of cream cheese from Bruegger's Bagels. The bundle will cost you for $10.40 — a nod to the 1040 Income Tax Form you likely filed with the Internal Revenue Service. The offer is not valid at all locations so verify the deal with your local store before purchasing.

Chili’s Chili's If you’ve just given all your money to Uncle Sam, why not throw back a cold one or two? Stop by any Chili’s restaurant to order a Cuervo Blue Margarita for just $5. This refreshing island drink is made of Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice. It's no guarantee, but if you're dreaming of using your tax refund on a tropical get away, this might help tide you over until the money drops in your account. Plus, this deal just may rival their famous 2-4-1 drink specials. Give your closest Chili’s a call to see if they are participating in this Tax Day deal.

Firehouse Subs If you’re looking for a Tax Day pick-me-up, this lunchtime deal from Firehouse Subs may be all that you need. Get a free medium sub when you buy a full priced medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. Best of all, this coupon is good April 17-19, 2018 so it can be used multiple times. What are you waiting for? Grab your coworker and grub.

Noodles & Company Noodles & Company If you're like me and filed your taxes online, then you'll enjoy this deal from Noodles & Company. Each year, the fast-casual restaurant offers its "File Online, Order Online" deal for taxypayers. The promo gets you $4 off a $10 online order using the code "TAXDAY18". The offer is valid April 11-18, 2018.

Quizno’s Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The nationwide sub sandwich chain Quiznos is keeping in line with other restaurants by offering a 10.40 percent discount off of regular and catering orders on Tax Day. This deal is available to new and existing Toasty Points loyalty app members. Not a member? It's as easy as downloading the app and signing up. You'll get a free 4-inch sub just for joining. It's a win-win.