If you're part of the Beyhive then you likely already know that your Queen just dropped an entire new line of merch. Where to get Beyoncé's “The Bey Search Collection”, you ask? As of 1pm EST on August 9, 2019, the lineup of new products is available to shop in full at Beyoncé's web store. Comprised of 12 ace offerings that span ready-to-wear and accessories, it's a super special drop that you definitely don't want to sleep on. All hail the Queen!

Ranging in price from $40 to $170, the collection is as affordable as it is cool. Featuring a windbreaker, a bucket hat, a cell phone case, a crop top, bike shorts, and more, it's got everything you'll need to create a head-to-toe Beytastic look. What's especially unique about this collection is that every piece within it features the exact same print. Popular Beyoncé image search results were taken and collaged together to create a wearable scrapbook, of sorts, commemorating some of Bey's biggest moments and best shoots. from album covers to her epic Coachella performance, the print encapsulates a number of her history-making milestones. Below, check out a selection of the collection's best pieces. You're going to want every single one.

Top Notch

A standard tank to pair with everything. Finished off with black denim cutoffs, black boots, and some fun jewelry, it'd be the perfect festival look.

Suit Up

Whether you decide to wear this to that dance class you just started taking or to a night out dancing, your outfit is guaranteed to slay.

Hands-Free

Any modern day merch collection needs to include a fanny pack, seeing as the bag style has come to define festival cool. This one boasts plenty of zipper pockets, meaning all of your valuables will remain safe and sound.

LBD

The little black dress gets an enormously rad update thanks to the Beyoncé print! This style looks akin to what your walls in middle school might've, when posters of your favorite celebrities were plastered all over your walls.

Hat Trick

Ah, the bucket hat. Another '90s favorite accessory that's experienced a resurgence in popularity as of late. Pair this with literally any look ever and you'll instantly look ten times more trendy.

Biker Babe

These shorts paired with an oversized black tee sounds like my ideal weekend look.

Crop To It

Everyone loves a good crop top! This is an ideal piece to snag if you want something you can wear during all seasons.

Easy Breezy

This jacket is basically a wearable hug from Beyoncé so yes, you absolutely need it.

What's The Tee?

Perfect for the (laidback) office and parties alike, this button-up tee will certainly be a conversation started. What better topic to bond over than a shared love for Queen Bey?

Ready, Set, Go

The ultimate workout set. If you're ever feeling uninspired during a gym session, you only need to look down and channel some of Beyoncé's outrageous energy to kick it back up into gear.