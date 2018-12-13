When Amy Schumer announced she was working on a clothing line, I immediately knew she was about to drop some of the comfiest, cutest looks on the market. If you, too, knew you were destined to love her stuff before even seeing the items, you're probably wondering, now that it's finally available, just where to get Amy Schumer's Le Cloud clothing line. Wonder no more, because I've got all the deets, along with a peek at a few favorite pieces you'll be more than tempted to buy.

Le Cloud is a brand started by Schumer and Leesa Evans, the former a comedienne and red-carpet regular, and the latter a costume designer and stylist who knows a thing or two about damn good clothes. Together, they make the perfect pair to design clothes real women will love — in fact, the brand is described at its core as "An effortlessly easy collection made for women of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life." Yes, yes, yes Amy and Leesa! Yes to comfort and style combined, yes to inclusivity, yes to fabrics that evoke the pillowy soft texture of clouds! As you can see, I'm very much pro-Le Cloud, and also very ready to shop it ASAP.

Fortunately, today the collection has officially launched, and it's available exclusively at Saks Off Fifth:

I happen to have a Saks Off 5th location very close to my childhood home, and I will most definitely be hitting it up to snag all the Le Cloud goodness when I'm home for the holidays visiting my parents. If you aren't so lucky, though, rest assured: you can shop the entire line on the Saks Off 5th website just as easily.

And what exactly are we shopping for? Literally so many cute pieces:

For it's first launch, Le Cloud started off with a bang, dropping 23 elevated staples in sizes XS through XXL (aka 0-20). The cheapest piece will cost you juts $38, and the most you'll spend on one item is $248, but believe me when I say, the luxe outerwear justifies the triple-digit price tag. The entire collection exists in neutral hues including black, navy, nude, green, gray, and cream, so they'll be easy to incorporate into any wardrobe.

Based off of the promotional shots, I already know I want Le Poncho ($248, saksoff5th.com), and if you agree, act fast — the line just launched and it's already sold out in sizes XS and XL. I'll also hopefully snag Le Jumpsuit ($198, saksoff5th.com), a piece I know damn well I'd wear near every single day.

BTW, when you shop any Le Cloud pieces, 30% of your sale will go to STYLEFUND, an organization founded by Schumer and Evans in 2016 with the goal of helping women understand their silhouettes, so as to simplify the struggles that can come with getting dressed. By making clothes that suit a variety of body types, they're now making shopping for the right fit even easier. While the name Le Cloud might imply only loungewear, in reality the brand has everything from basics to workwear attire including trousers, blouses, pencil skirts, and blazers.

From the cut of the pieces to the color palette to the emphasis on inclusivity, I'm so here for Le Cloud and all of Schumer's and Evans's hard work. If you haven't checked out the brand and all its offerings on the Saks Off 5th site, prepare to readjust your Christmas list, because you'll definitely be adding a few new items.