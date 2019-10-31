Where To Get Aerie's Zodiac Collection For Pieces Inspired By Your Sign

Whether or not Mercury is in retrograde when you read this, you probably deserve a treat, so a little retail therapy is basically written the stars. Wondering where to get Aerie's zodiac collection? The experts in cute and comfy loungewear just dropped a fun range of pieces inspired by all the different astrological star signs, so check your bank account and your horoscope, and get ready to shop.

Aerie is my go-to store when it comes to sweats that feel like pajamas but still look good, so when I heard they were coming out with zodiac tees, I was beyond thrilled. In true Pisces fashion, I'm creative AF, and a stylish way to rep my sign definitely appeals to me. The Star Sign T-Shirt ($17, originally $25, ae.com) won't break the bank, and its as cute with denim and a fall bootie as it is with your coziest pajama bottoms.

Exhibit A? The Scorpio tee, which would look fab with either the Stretch Tomgirl Jeans ($41, originally $60, ae.com) for day or the matching Flannel Boxers ($17, originally $25, ae.com) for night:

Next up in the collection is a slew of colorful Zodiac Sign Crew Socks ($7, originally $10, ae.com). How adorable! I know you're meant to only buy your star sign, but I might stock up on a few favorite pairs, like the hot pink Libra version and the orange Capricorn style.

These would look so sweet peeking out of a pair of booties, don'tcha think?

The tees and socks are the only apparel pieces in the collection, but there are a few other treasures as well. The Seeing Stars Zodiac Book Collection ($12, ae.com) includes a gorgeous selection of books with coffee table-worthy cover art, and I can guarantee any horoscope-reader would be thrilled to receive one as a holiday gift.

I'm a Pisces, and I can't stop thinking about how great this book would look in my apartment. Goals:

The last piece of star sign merch is the ThreePotatoFour Zodiac Astrology Keychain ($8, ae.com), another cute addition to any zodiac-inspired holiday gifts. These bubble-lettered key chains cost less than 10 bucks, but because they have the personalized element of one's star sign, they're still more thoughtful than a generic trinket.

Plus, I like the idea of taking a piece of my astrological sign wherever I go:

Finally, rounding out the collection as a whole is the Feeling Smitten Zodiac Bath Bomb ($8, ae.com):

This adorable vegan bath bomb is "lavender moon" scented, and the packaging confirms that star signs of every personality will benefit from its relaxing energy. To shop all the above and other Aerie goodies, head over to the brand's website now.