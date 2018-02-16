Meeting new people has never been easier. Thanks to dating apps, social media, and online dating sites, the sheer volume of potential human contact can be incredible, but also a bit overwhelming. However, when it comes to finding true love, that's just as hard as it’s ever been. While the increasing numbers of new people can definitely spell out more fun in the short term, it doesn't guarantee you'll find someone you deeply connect with any faster. If you want to know where to find true love, the answer is usually to always keep your eye open for potential partners, because you may be surprised where they finally pop up... oh, and, of course, consult the stars.

While true love can pop up in the most unexpected of places, there are certain hot spots, depending on your sign, where the chances of finding a good match are higher — where people with compatible personality traits, interests, and passions are more likely to be found. And just maybe, they could be the love of your life. So if you're ready for something more than a hookup or a fizzling fling (not that there's anything wrong with either of those things), here is where you should focus your romantic energy, according to your sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Participating In A Shared Hobby

On-the-go Aries, you're never going to have the problem of not finding someone because you don’t put yourself out there, thanks to your thirst for adventure and new experiences. This is why you're likely to find love while going about your life doing the hobbies you love, like a rock climbing class, on an impromptu getaway, or training for a marathon.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): With Someone You Already Know

It’s nearly impossible not to crush on a warm-hearted Taurus. Just take a good look at your friend group, and you’ll see a least half of them are secretly in love with you, Taurus. Potential love matches for you are usually biding their time patiently, very close by, just longing for you to notice.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): In A Class

Gemini, you thrive romantically anywhere you have the opportunity to show off your innate intelligence and eloquence, which is why a class where someone is able to observe you over time, initially becoming intrigued by and then obsessed with your beautifully complex nature, is your best bet for romantic compatibility and passion.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): While Volunteering

Emotional and loving, you need a partner who shares your deep sense of empathy, Cancer, which is why you'll find true love in places where those characteristics come to the forefront: doing volunteer work. Nothing is quite as powerful an aphrodisiac to loving Cancer than seeing someone do good deeds.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): At A Party

Confident and enthusiastic Leos are always the life of every party. With all eyes on you as you thrill the crowd, your true love will be drawn irresistibly to you. What can I say? It’s good to be a Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Through A Friend

Practical and critical Virgos can easily get tired of all the drama surrounding dating, which is why having a friend who knows you well and understands what you need will do the vetting for you and set the two of you up.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): At The Park

Of course, as a romantic and charming Libra, you will have a rom-com style meet-cute. I mean, was there ever any doubt in the first place? You’ll find your true love somewhere adorable and unexpected, like at a dog park when your pooches’ leashes get tangled up, or when you bump into one another, literally, at the local park. Then, it's on to happily ever after.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): At The Gym

Powerful and magnetic, you, Scorpio, are at your most alluring while working on your fitness. You may think you’re a hot, sweaty mess, but the admiring eyes around you say differently. Before you know it, you may find that your true love has intentionally taken up residence on the elliptical next to yours.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): At The Coffee Shop

Friendly, good-humored, you have a gift for striking up conversations everywhere, chatting up people in grocery stores, bars, the DMV, and of course, your local coffee shop. Over time, you may even strike up regular conversations with the cutie who just so happens to always be at the same coffee place as you are at the same time… every day. What a coincidence! *wink*

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): On Social Media

Unique Capricorns are just about as far from basic as you can get, which makes you a beautiful unicorn. But this can also sometimes make you feel like the world misunderstands you. That's why social media is perfect for you. It’s a platform where people who truly get you can find you and form a real connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): At Work

Thanks to your friendly, loyal, and honest nature, Aquarius, you are pretty irresistible. Now, just imagine having to spend more than 40 hours a week around all that magic. Of course your co-workers will fall in love with you, and if they are lucky, you’ll return the sentiment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): At A Wedding

Of course, the most romantic sign in the zodiac gets turned on at weddings — they are pretty much Pisces heaven. "Always the bridesmaid and never the bride" is not something you will ever hear said about you, Pisces, since you seem to find love at every reception.

Finding true love is an incredible feeling, as it just dating and having fun. Don't feel rushed to find someone right away, or feel discouraged if you haven't already. Love will come at the right time, and when (but not where, because, hello, I just told you!) you least expect it.

