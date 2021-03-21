Your usual cookie recipe is about to get a groovy update with Nestlé Toll House's new chocolate chips. The brand dropped new Disco Morsels that'll seriously light up your next baking party. If you're ready to bring the party to your kitchen, here's where to buy Nestlé Toll House's glitter-covered chocolate Disco Morsels.

The cookie company is making it easier for foodies to add a decorative flair to their baked creations with special disco-inspired chocolate chips. You're cookies will get a seriously glitzy makeover with these festive morsels, which feature a combo of semi-sweet and glitter-covered chocolate chunks. To top it off, the morsels are completely made of real chocolate, which means they'll taste as good as they look. The chocolate chips work well in a variety of recipes, whether you'd like to jazz up your morning pancakes or add some sparkle to your cupcakes.

If you're ready to add a groovy spin to your next recipe, you can pick up Nestlé Toll House's Disco Baking Chips at Walmarts nationwide. It'll cost you $2.48 for a 5.5-ounce package — which makes 24 cookies — depending on the location.

To help you bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie using the morsels, you'll want to try out Nestlé Toll House's new AI Cookie Coach, Ruth. Ruth will guide you through a walkthrough of the brand's classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, which you'll then be able to customize depending on your taste preferences. There are plenty of ways you can customize your recipe, including opting for a dairy-free, egg-free, or sugar-free baked creation. You'll also be able to select the texture you'd like and the type of morsels you're using. Of course, you can also easily ask Ruth questions at any time using the the chat function in the bottom right-hand corner.

Courtesy of Nestlé

