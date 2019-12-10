In 2019, gloss usurped liquid lipstick's throne and became everyone's go-to product, and the matte lips of Instagram models everywhere were suddenly coated in a glossy sheen. In 2020, a shiny look will still be trending, but MAC Cosmetics is dropping a brand-new lippie with a far more pigmented formula than that of your go-to gloss. The new Patent Paint Lip Lacquer gives lips a vinyl-esque lustre, in 15 hues from perfect nudes to neon pinks to holiday berries. If you love the look of a good gloss but want something with a bit more oomph, prepare to stock up on every single shade.

MAC Cosmetics is known for banging out the best lippies in the biz, and while its signature matte lipsticks are borderline unbeatable, the brand is always working to whip up the next fantastic new formula. It has really nailed it with the Patent Paint Lip Lacquers, which will be available Dec. 19 on the MAC Cosmetics website. If you're into an ultra-shiny pout, look no further than this full-coverage, lightweight formula — think of it as a latex minidress for your lips, but way more comfortable.

As you can see by this campaign image, the finish is an ultra-shiny, almost wax-like look:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Speaking of wax, though, let's be clear — the formula is totally wax-free. The brand claims the mirror-like shine is the result of MAC's Triple Threat gel system, which was used to master a slick, super-reflective finish. BTW, it's not super sticky, either, which is a pleasant surprise given the glossy sheen. Fair warning, though: This stuff is not transfer-proof, so don't get caught wearing it under the mistletoe.

Take a peek at "Let's Get Glossed," which might as well be the unofficial lipstick shade of Regina George and the entire Plastics girl gang:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

There are 14 more shades to lust over, from true red "Eternal Sunshine" to bold indigo "Shellac Shocked":

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Suddenly every matte lipstick in my collection looks too drying, and every sparkly gloss far too muted. If you, too, crave color and a high-shine finish, the Patent Paint Lip Lacquer is it, honey. Shop the drop come Dec. 19 on the MAC Cosmetics site.