You're either a cat person or you're not —there's no in between — and I'm a very proud cat lady. Many cat lady things are too cheesy for their own good, but not when Katy Perry designs them in collaboration with CoverGirl. If you're wondering where to buy Katy Perry lip gloss so you can get a purrfect pout (sorry, I had to), look no further.

I'm inexplicably drawn to all things cats, and not since I adopted my last actual cat (I have two) was I this excited about something to do with felines. My devotion is expressed through my possessions, which range from a few cat mugs, a pair of cat socks, and a pretty large Instagram cat following. I also seek out cat cafes whenever I'm in a new city, and visiting one in Japan, which is where the trend started, is one of my life goals. Maybe my feline obsession is pretty consistently strong. Either way, I wear my crazy cat lady badge proudly.

Katy Perry, songstress extraordinaire, is also a cat lady (her cat's name is Kitty Purry, too cute) and she knows that the only thing missing from my life was cat-themed makeup. Perry has fixed this major problem, though, and bestowed upon the cat lady world her Katy Kat for Covergirl collection.

Covergirl Katy Kat Lip Gloss in Tabby Tease

The individual lip glosses are sold online at Target — which happens to be one of my favorite stores making this all even better). There are 12 playful shades with witty names like snow-colored White Catillac, a glossy violet Purrple Paws, and a fruity beige called Cateloupe.

Covergirl Katy Kat Glam Gloss & Body Glitter in Kitty Karma

If just the lip gloss isn't enough for your glitter-thirsty tastebuds, fear no. The Katy Kat collection also has select shades of the lip glosses sold alongside a corresponding body glitter. These duos are only available for purchase in stores, but don't worry, because you can find 'em in pretty much any drugstore.

Covergirl Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick in Purrty In Pink

Perry didn't stop at lip gloss, there's lipstick too! This pearlized lipstick is an irresistible shade of bubblegum pink.

Covergirl Katy Kat

The matte lipstick is the newer addition to Perry's collection and this one is named after her very own furry friend, Kitty Purry (it's almost too good how her name worked out like that).

Covergirl Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Black

Perry's own lashes are always on fleek, so if this mascara can get me any closer to her lash level, then I'm on board.

Covergirl Katy Kay Eye Liner in Kitty Katdabra

Please let it not be lost that you can get create a cat eye look with this Katy Kat eyeliner. It's cats on cats on cats.

Covergirl Katy Kat Eye Shadow Palette in Hot Kat

The most exciting part of Perry's new Katy Kat collection are the eyeshadow palettes. Not only does each palette have ten glorious shadows — but they're embossed with two smiling cats! The Hot Kat palette has earthy warm tones for those days when you want a more natural look, but it's still plenty of shimmer.

Covergirl Katy Kat Eye Shadow Palette in Cool Kat

The Cool Kat has the same happy felines, but features cooler tones like an icy blue and mint green which will be a nice, bright look for the sunny spring days to come. The eyeshadow palettes are not available online, but can be purchased at any store where other Covergirl products are sold.

And now I leave you with a few cat gifs because this is a free country and I'm a crazy cat lady.

