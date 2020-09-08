As if the two sisters weren't busy enough carrying TikTok on their backs, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio dropped fleece hoodies with Hollister. Previously, Charli and Dixie were named Hollister’s Chief Jeanealogists and tested out the dance-ability of the brand’s denim, but the two went even further this time. For their current project, Charli and Dixie actually drew up and helped create a new line of fleeces for Hollister. If you follow Charli and Dixie on social media, you can secure early access to the new fleeces on Sept. 8 at the links in their bios. On Sept. 10, the D’Amelios’ line will drop for everyone in stores and online.

“It’s just so cool to see it really be personalized to us and make it exactly how we wanted it to look – Dixie was even able to draw some designs for the sweatshirt I wanted,” Charli said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “The creation process was also really amazing; the entire thing was done virtually through video chat with the Hollister design team.” The best part is you can totally see the sisters’ styles and personality shine through in both of their fleeces, which Dixie on the edgier side and Charli on the softer side.

Courtesy of Hollister Co. Courtesy of Hollister Co. Courtesy of Hollister Co.

For her design, Charli chose to go with a light peachy-pink sweatshirt that she's already shown off on her TikTok. It even has her favorite saying, “All smiles here,” printed on it in her own handwriting. There are also a few graphics, including butterflies and peace signs, decorating it. Dixie went with a pastel tie-dye for hers. The design gives a shoutout not only to L.A. but the dancer’s birth year of 2001. Both styles appear slightly oversized and couldn’t look cozier. They’re perfect for both keeping warm all winter and for practicing all the TikTok dances you have saved on your phone.

The D’Amelios first teamed up with Hollister in July 2020, and it seems like this partnership is only going to lead to bigger and better things from the sisters. And, seeing that Charli kicked off their first collab with a new choreographed dance, maybe she has something more in that vein in store for fans. As of now, you can feel just as good as Charli and Dixie by shopping for their new Hollister fleece collection below:

