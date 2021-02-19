While my TikTok algorithm has plunged me deep into Woodchuck Wars, no matter what side of TikTok you're on, there's no escaping the powerhouse D'Amelio sisters. The sisters gained notoriety on the app for dancing skills and funny edits, and as you duet their videos to show off your own moves, you can also dress like them, too. As of Jan. 15, Dixie and Charli's third Hollister collab is here and ready for the taking. However, after the TikTok stars' first two drops sold out almost immediately, you shouldn't wait to scoop up these new designs.

For this latest line, the sisters designed fleeces with positive sayings that promote good vibes all around. Dixie's design features the text "Everyday Optimist" in a circle surrounding a smiley face and flowers on a light blue crewneck. Meanwhile, Charli chose a black tie-dye hoodie with "Kindness" printed in big rainbow letters. Underneath the word, it reads, "Be the best version of you." The fleeces run from size XXS to XL and are $50 each. The fleeces are, naturally, limited edition, and Hollister hasn't released any information as to how many restocks it's planning, so you'll wanna cop these while you can. These fleeces are only available on Hollister's website and in stores.

"We designed these to be perfect for that post-holiday break vibe, for those days when you feel like you want to do absolutely nothing, but still want to look cute," Charli said in the official press release. As I'm currently working from my couch in a tie-dye hoodie, I have to say the two nailed it. While the fleeces do look incredibly cozy for vegetating through the cold weather, they also are perfect for practicing your TikTok moves.

The D'Amelios have only been partnered with Hollister since July 2020 and have already created a whopping three collabs total. 2021 has only just begun, but this first drop is a clear sign the sisters have more in store for fans.

