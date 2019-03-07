It's undeniable that people are obsessed with all things '90s. Our intense collective nostalgia for the decade manifests via everything from memes and magazines to fashion and beauty. If Cher Horowitz is your throwback style icon then you definitely need to know exactly where to buy Boxlunch's 'Clueless' lip glosses, because they'll not only transport you back to the raddest period in time there ever was but they'll help you do it in fabulous form. Trust me, you need them—if you think you don't you're totally buggin'.

Sold by online retailer Boxlunch, which is known for stocking products to indulge pretty much every pop culture obsession there ever was, the set of three lip glosses come packaged together in a super cute PVC bag, which in itself screams '90s. "Unleash your inner Betty with this lip gloss collection from Clueless," reads the product description. Featuring a rosy pink, brick red, and peachy nude lip gloss, each of which are topped with plaid caps akin to those Cher and Dionne wear in the movie, the set boasts a shade for any type of beauty look you might be wanting to nail. What's more, the tube of each gloss is emblazoned with "Clueless" in the same text featured in the film, so when you whip one out there will be no question as to which iconic movie darlings you're channeling.

Clueless Totally Buggin' Lip Gloss Set $15 Boxlunch Buy Now

The glosses go on semi-opaque, meaning they're vibrant enough to wear on their own, but if you want to amp up your lipstick with a shock of high voltage shine they're an excellent way to achieve that look as well. Oh, and did I mention you'll score all three for a mere $15? Yes, dreams do come true.

Thought that was the only Clueless-themed on the market? As if! Last year, Hot Topic released their own makeup product inspired by the film, much to the delight of every '80s and '90s baby ever. Still available to shop online, the Totally Buggin' Eyeshadow Palette ($16.90, hottopic.com) boasts 12 pans of eye-popping shades, six of which are matte and six that shimmer. There's "Makeover," a glittery electric blue; "Homies," a matte smoky gray; "Total Betty," a sparkly gunmetal; "Dee," a dusty lilac, and more. The notebook-style palette comes with a plaid printed applicator brush featuring a marabou puff on one end and looks exactly like Cher's pen from the movie.

Hot Topic

Okay, so you've got your eyes and lips covered when it comes to channeling your inner Cher or Dionne, so why not finish of your Clueless-inspired look and give yourself a full on Betty-style makeover from head to toe? This means adding plaid—and lots of it!—to your wardrobe and ASOS is the perfect place to look. Search "yellow plaid" on the retailer's site and you'll get 43 results within the women's section alone. From denim jackets and matching mini skirts to dresses and ankle grazer pants, there will be a printed piece that you'll totally fall for.

Can Halloween come early this year? Because you've got your costume covered.