If you're a sneaker fiend, you've probably seen the news that a fan-favorite footwear brand is releasing a new duo of especially radiant kicks. Nodding your head? Then you're likely wondering exactly where to buy Adidas Originals' new reflective sneaker pack, which features new takes on two of the brand's iconic styles that are each extremely covetable. Both reimagine the classic white sneaker in slightly more magical form and will likely fly off the shelves the second they hit them. Make sure to snag a pair of your own before the summer rush hits so you, too, can get in on what I'm coining the fairy feet trend.

Space-age materials like PVC, foiling, and all things metallic have been reimagined on runways in countless ways over the past handful of years, because people are evidently very into astronaut and alien style. Rose gold puffer coats and see-through bags are just a few examples of futuristic items that have been trending hard, and these new releases by Adidas might join that list soon. Both styles feature purple-blue reflective accents that look ethereal and otherworldly (hence my fairy reference), so if a whimsical aesthetic that packs an unexpected punch at all excites you, you're going to love these sneakers.

Adidas

The first shoe in the pack is the much-loved Adidas Originals Stan Smith. Featuring three perforated lines in the place of the brand's classic three stripe logo, it's an easy one to pick out on the street. It arrives with an all-white upper constructed of smooth leather, with laces and a sole to match. The reflective material appears only on the heel of the shoe, embodying the phrase, "business in the front, party in the back." (Trust me, it's way cooler than a mullet.) It's the perfect playful alternative to the plan white sneaker if you're as bored of them as I am and will still go with everything.

Adidas

Next is the Adidas Originals Superstar 80s, which features a decidedly more eye-popping design. The shoe's signature three stripes appear in colorful reflective form and match the style's heel accent. The word "Superstar" is emblazoned across the heel in silver, making it feel especially out of this world, while a white toe cap and matching laces ensure it finishes off in a crisp and fresh manner. Fairy feet, indeed.

In order to score the sneakers you'll need to head to Adidas’ web store tomorrow, May 1, when they officially drop. Both will retail for $90 USD so pick your favorite out now to ensure you'll be able to add them to your cart and check out in lightning speed.

Love Adidas but want something a bit less shiny? Consider a pair of sneakers from their new "Pastels" pack. It features spring-perfect takes on both the Adidas Yung-1 and the Originals Continental 80 sneakers, which are softened by pastel accents in floral hues. They're decidedly more subtle than the two above styles but still boast that effortlessly cool vibe that Adidas nails so well.