Today is a huge day for Swifties for more reasons than one. Not only did their songstress queen release her much-anticipated album, but she also launched a limited-run merch sale to celebrate it. Where is Taylor Swift's The Lover Experience pop up shop? The singer revealed all of the details of where you can score her clothing collaboration with Stella McCartney via her Instagram stories, and if you're anywhere near New York City you're going to want to cancel your weekend plans stat. The collaboration, which was first announced back in June, is filled with the dreamiest pastel tees, hoodies, crewnecks, more, all emblazoned with Lover-themed graphics, so if you stan Swift (and even if you don't) you're definitely going to drool over the lineup.

Head to Swift's Instagram Story and you'll be greeted with a series of videos promoting Swift's new album Lover, which dropped August 23 and is the singer's seventh studio album. It's hard to believe swift has been around for so long! Between clips previewing the Lover music video and announcing a new Instagram filter in celebration of the album, you'll also find a clip of Swift and McCartney talking about their collaboration. "We're going to be dropping new pieces every single day on my website and it's so exciting, come visit the pop up shop in New York, it's open starting 10am tomorrow," says Swift.

As for exactly where to find the pop-up shop within New York City? Another segment of the story reveals that it's located at 60 10th Avenue, right by Chelsea Market. There's no doubt it's already mobbed with super fans and fashion fanatics alike, so carve out plenty of time in your schedule whenever you plan to visit. The pop up will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug, 2. and 24, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug 25.

In terms of what's in the collection, a lookbook was released earlier this week that gave fans a peek at a smattering of the collaboration's styles. Some tees feature the full Lover track list record's full track list, while other styles are emblazoned with lyrics like "To my lover" and "There's a dazzling haze." of course, a healthy dose of cat graphics appear within the collection.

What's more, the collection also champions ethical production methods, which has always been important to McCartney. All of the jersey pieces within the lineup were made from sustainably grown cotton, meaning they're items you can feel good about shopping. As explained in a press release, "Taylor is a huge supporter of Stella’s pioneering work in the field of sustainability and is excited to be able to offer pieces to fans that are kinder to the environment."

If you can't make it to the physical pop up shop in New York City, head to taylorswift.com and shop a limited selection of the collaboration there. Ranging between $60 and $90, the pieces are incredibly affordable and are sure to be your favorite band merch you've ever shopped.