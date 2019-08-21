Over the past handful of years we've seen merch reach new heights thanks to a slew of collaborations between musicians and designers. The Stella McCartney x Taylor Swift collaboration lookbook, which was just released today on Taylor Swift's website, proves that the trend isn't stopping anytime soon. From high fashion band tees in cotton candy tie-dye prints to an airbrushed bomber jacket and printed tote, the offerings it previews are as gorgeous as you might expect, and as with all of McCartney's creations they're also sustainably-made to boot.

First announced by Swift via an Instagram Live in June, the collaboration was inspired by the artist's upcoming album, Lover, which drops on August 23. The record's full track list appears on a number of the short and long sleeve tees within the collaboration, while lyrics from already-released tracks like "To my lover" and "There's a dazzling haze" are also emblazoned across styles. Washed in pastel hues, the collaboration is all kinds of sweet and dreamy. As an added bonus, all of the jersey pieces within the collection were made from sustainable organic cotton. "Taylor is a huge supporter of Stella’s pioneering work in the field of sustainability and is excited to be able to offer pieces to fans that are kinder to the environment," explains a press release.

If you live in New York City consider yourself lucky; between August 23 - 25 the city will host a pop-up shop called The Lover Experience where you'll be able to shop the Stella McCartney x Taylor Swift collaboration. Even if you can't afford it (McCartney's clothes aren't exactly cheap), you'll be able to basque in its unquestionably gorgeous glory. Peep selects from the lookbook below and choose which ones you'd love to stan your favorite pop queen in.

Taylor Swift

While it's unclear what "Summer's a knife" is from (perhaps they're album lyrics?), the unicorn motif on this crewneck makes the style an instantly covetable hit.

Taylor Swift

Of course Swift had to include a cat-emblazoned style or two!

Taylor Swift

The '90s airbrush style of this tee is absolutely everything, made even more kitschy-cool by its pastel rainbow palette.

Taylor Swift

Love the merch but are more of a monochromatic dresser? This Stella x Taylor Swift is right up your alley.

Taylor Swift

Merch at its absolute coolest.

Taylor Swift

If you've been wearing summer's tie-dye trend like a fiend, this collaboration is probably making you salivate.

Taylor Swift

This neon shirt will definitely turn heads thanks to electric color palette and bold graphic text. The tote bag, which reads Stella x Taylor Swift, is the perfect way to make the look even brighter.

Taylor Swift

I love the way each song was treated with its own script — it gives the track list a unique, almost retro appeal.

Taylor Swift

This bomber jacket to end all bomber jackets! Boasting an ethereal airbrush design that's been bedazzled with tiny glittery crystals, it's a true masterpiece. According to the press release, this jacket and a handbag from the collaboration will be offered in a limited-run via StellaMcCartney.com starting the night of August 22, as well as in Stella McCartney stores in London and New York starting August 23. As for the jacket's cost? A cool $1995. A girl can dream.