Again, everyone expresses their hurt and pain in different ways. So while you might be more open to talking it out, your partner might not be. If your partner's upset and doesn't know how to talk to you about it, you might notice that they "might get defensive and blaming, trying to find fault in their partner or their actions to minimize the hurt," Fehr says. "This person might try to find reasons why their partner hurt them, to assign blame, or to try to punish them for causing hurt. This can be a very volatile pattern."

If this sounds like a hostile way to handle feelings, that's because it is, and that's not fair to you, even if you did unknowingly cause them hurt. "Indeed blaming and punishing for feeling hurt can be the starting point of emotional abuse, and it's important to catch it in the beginning," Fehr says. "Talking about it is the first step."

There are a lot of ways people can express being upset, and it can be hard to tell if your partner isn't happy with you if they won't just come out and say it. But it's important that you have a conversation where everything gets put out in the open, not just so that you can try to understand where they're coming from, but so that they can also understand that holding in their anger and letting it build up is not beneficial to either of you.

"The success of a relationship depends on how thoroughly and how quickly couples can work through the upset to repair the hurt feelings," Fehr says. "Couples that do not repair well accumulate hurts and resentments, which erode trust. And trust is the bedrock of any relationship." Don't be afraid to have that conversation. You both deserve to be happy and move past the hurt, but that can't happen unless your partner is willing to be honest with you about what's bothering them. Call them out on their attitude, and don't accept anything other than the truth. After that, it's up to both of you to find a solid solution to the problem, and it's up to them to learn to express their anger or resentment in a more clear, responsible way.