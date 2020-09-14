Euphoria fans are in for a treat. No, unfortunately Season 2 of the HBO series still does not have a clear premiere date, but while the wait for more episodes continues, the show's star and its creator have teamed up for a new movie coming to Netflix. So, when will Zendaya's movie Malcolm & Marie be on Netflix, and what can fans expect from the pandemic-era flick? It will definitely be a must-watch for Euphoria stans.

Shortly after production on Season 2 of Euphoria was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, showrunner Sam Levinson got to work on new screenplay (reportedly after a phone call from Zendaya, requesting him to write something for her). In the midst of a filming hiatus all over Hollywood, the movie was shot following extensive coronavirus prevention precautions at the end of June through the beginning of July. Malcolm & Marie stars Zendaya as the titular Marie and John David Washington as her counterpart Malcolm. The son of Pauletta and Denzel Washington, John David Washington had a career as a football player before following in his parents' footsteps as an actor; his other credits include BlacKkKlansman and HBO's Ballers. Malcolm & Marie is Washington's second major movie tied to the coronavirus pandemic, following his starring role in the recent Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the title suggests, Malcolm & Marie will focus on the relationship between its two central characters. Malcolm is a filmmaker who just debuted his new movie with great success, but when he and his girlfriend Marie get home from the premiere, dark revelations about their relationship put their love to the test. Given the movie's plot description, title, and the conditions it was filmed in, Zendaya and Washington could be the only two actors to appear in the project.

In mid-September, Netflix acquired the distribution rights for Malcolm & Marie, although the streamer has yet to announce a premiere date for the movie. Thankfully, since the flick landed at a streaming service, it won't have to deal with all the delays plaguing theatrical releases at the moment, so fans can likely expect Malcolm & Marie to drop on Netflix pretty soon.