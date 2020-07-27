The kissing booth is opening up for business once again. Netflix announced a third installment of its teen rom-com saga has not just been greenlit but also is already filmed and ready to go, so fans can pucker up for even more of Elle and Noah's epic love story. Now that fans know The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix in 2021, let's dig into what fans can expect from the next chapter because the new movie definitely sounds like it will be significantly different from the first two.

The biggest change fans can likely expect in The Kissing Booth 3 is Elle and her best friend Lee beginning college. The Kissing Booth 2 focused on the duo's senior year, and Elle's conflicted college decision. In the sequel, Elle had a tough time deciding whether she should go to Harvard to be with her long-distance boyfriend Noah or stick to her plan to go to the University of California, Berkeley with her bestie Lee was the place their moms became best friends. The third movie will almost definitely explore the rewards and repercussions of Elle's big college decision, and bring about a ton of new drama.

The other major question is when fans can expect the new movie to hit Netflix. It's hard to predict a release date accurately, although fans can look at the release schedule for the first two films for some potential guidance. The Kissing Booth premiered on May 11, 2018, and the sequel hit Netflix about two years later on July 24, 2020. Knowing the film is already completed and slated for 2021, fans can guess the release date will probably once again hit in the late spring or early summertime.

Knowing that Netflix already had a third The Kissing Booth ready to go before The Kissing Booth 2 arrived does explain the cliffhanger ending. Elle spends the entire movie torn between choosing to go to Harvard when she graduates, where boyfriend Noah attends, or Berkeley with best friend Lee, as she's always dreamed. Berkeley could also keep her close to Marco, the third leg of The Kissing Booth 2's love triangle, who hasn't given up on her yet.

In the end, Elle gets a shock. She gets accepted to both colleges, making it her choice where she goes. In response, she lies to both Noah and Lee about it, saying she was waitlisted at both schools, rather than admit she's too scared to choose and disappoint someone.

Fans won't know which college Elle will choose until The Kissing Booth 3 debuts next year. In the meantime, fans of the movies can stream The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix to get ready for Elle's big college adventure in the upcoming third movie.