When The Kissing Booth arrived on Netflix in 2018, it was the opening salvo in what would become the rom-com revival. The series became Netflix's most rewatched film of all time by that summer, turning the story of high school romance into one of the streamer's biggest successes. Though the original movie used up most of the source material from Beth Reekles's novel of the same name, a sequel was inevitable. Now, Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 trailer is here for the next installment of teen love with more drama and new characters.

At the end of the original The Kissing Booth, Elle Evans (Joey King) found herself in love with her BFF Lee's (Joel Courtney) older brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi). The two committed to each other and spent the summer together in relationship bliss. But even so, the story ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. Noah had graduated and, come the fall, would be on his way to Harvard on the East Coast. Meanwhile, Elle is stuck back home with an entire senior year of high school to get through. Moreover, her plans (and Lee's) have always been to go to UC Berkeley, not an Ivy League.

Could Elle and Noah's relationship survive? The Kissing Booth 2 not only poses these questions, it throws in an entire extra snack of a character named Marco (Taylor Perez) into the mix. Check out the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for the sequel:

Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco. When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

Noah's "seemingly-perfect college girl," Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) is another spanner in the works in this long distance game of trust. is it worth it for Elle to change her entire life plan to follow Noah? Or will time and distance take its toll? Fans will find out when the new film drops later this summer.

The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on Netflix on July 24, 2020.