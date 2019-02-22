Just as Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s race car of a season just barely sputtered across the finish line, Colton Underwood's Bachelor season is nearing its end. The show's supply of roses is dwindling down ahead of the mid-March season finale, and before Colton can even hand over his microphone, Bachelor Nation will likely know who our next Bachelorette is. When will the 2019 Bachelorette be announced? Going by tradition, ABC will likely announce the new lead during the "After the Final Rose" special.

As social media buzzes about which of Colton's contestants could helm the franchise next, ABC's head honchos are probably debating their Bachelorette options. With the exception of Season 13 lead Rachel Lindsay being announced while she was still a contestant on The Bachelor, the show always saves its official Bachelorette crowning for the live "After the Final Rose" portion of the Bachelor finale. As The Bachelor's latest happy couple is ushered off-stage, a new leading lady is introduced and usually set to begin filming the following week.

The turnover between Bachelor and Bachelorette production is pretty quick, and chances are that the producers are already narrowing down their choices of men who get to meet the Bachelorette early. Both Rachel and Season 14's Becca Kufrin met a handful of their contestants right after the "After the Final Rose" Bachelorette announcement. As far as containing serious contenders, both groups had their hits and misses, but getting a sneak peek at the Bachelorette crop has definitely become a fun tradition. Here's hoping it returns this year!

As for who we can expect to see Chris Harrison introduce, the next few Bachelor episodes are crucial to determining the titular star. Fans can always look toward the final four contestants for the most probable Bachelorette pick and allow themselves a peek at one or two wildcard women just for a guess off the beaten path. Keep calm if your favorite doesn't make the cut, because as long as a woman scored some airtime this season, she's already booked her ticket to Bachelor in Paradise.

While final four women Hannah G., Tayshia, Cassie, and Caelynn are the likeliest Bachelorette options, the latter two's unflattering edits last week might have hurt their chances. On the other hand, Hannah and Tayshia are less controversial, but they haven't exactly proven to be the most intriguing people to watch. Could we possibly expect to see the entertaining Hannah B. as Bachelorette?

Your guess is as good as mine, but I'm sure Harrison will sell us on whoever Bachelor Nation's next queen happens to be. After seeing her accept the title on "After the Final Rose," she'll be whisked back into the Bachelor bubble and weeks of sparkly ballgowns and a group of men screaming her name in unison. Viewers will have to wait until late May to see how her journey to love fares, but well-versed fans can definitely anticipate how the new Bachelorette's first few weeks on the job will go. Good luck to the lucky lady!

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.