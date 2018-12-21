If you know me at all, you're most likely well aware of the fact that I'm a lover of all things coffee. It doesn't matter if I'm sipping a mocha, knocking back an espresso shot, or even just getting a whiff of a freshly-brewed Americano — as long as there is some kind of java around, I'm good. And if you happen to be a hardcore caffeine enthusiast like myself, you've probably heard the big news: Starbucks has officially joined Uber Eats for delivery. Yep, and if you also can't wait to have coffee delivered right to your doorstep, you might be wondering when Starbucks' Uber Eats Delivery will begin. To be completely honest, 2019 never looked better.

At Starbucks' biennial investor day in New York City back on Dec. 14, the popular coffee chain announced something totally major that will change how customers can get their favorite sips. Starbucks officially began a partnership with online food delivery service Uber Eats, per Nation's Restaurant News. That means Starbucks will start expanding their delivery service to over 2,000 locations nationwide — and let me tell you — it might honestly be the best news I've heard all year.

The only downside of it all is that you won't be able to take advantage of this enticing coffee delivery until after the new year. In fact, you'll most likely have to wait until March or April 2019, per the report. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for further information regarding the start date of the expanded delivery, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

So, you might have to wait a few months before you can hit that snooze button and get your brew delivered straight to your door, but it will be so good when it finally happens. During the Dec. 14 meeting, Starbucks' chief operating officer Roz Brewer said Starbucks decided to partner with Uber Eats to up the convenience factor, per CNBC.

According to CNBC, Brewer shared, "In locations where drive-thru isn't feasible we are testing platforms like delivery." Seeing as I live in a neighborhood where practically nobody drives a car to get anywhere, that sounds pretty darn good to me.

There's a slight chance you've already taken advantage of Starbucks delivery via Uber Eats earlier this year, but you were only able to do so in Miami, Florida. Back in September 2018, the coffee chain was testing out Uber Eats in over 100 locations throughout the Miami area. It was a pretty big deal, if you ask me, and if you were living out in Magic City at the time, I'm sure you thoroughly enjoyed every second of it. I know I would have.

In my 24 years of living on this strange, unusual planet, I've never been presented with such glorious news. There is quite literally nothing in the world that makes me happier than the prospect of having coffee delivered right to my doorstep. I know I'll have to wait another few months for delivery, though, so until spring 2019, you can catch me on all of my usual Starbucks runs.