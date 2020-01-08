The final season of Schitt's Creek has already begun airing, but if you're one of the many fans who likes to inhale whole seasons of the offbeat sitcom when it comes to Netflix, then you still have some waiting to do. As fans prepare to say goodbye to the Rose family once and for all, there has never been more anticipation for a season of the show. So, when will Schitt's Creek Season 6 be on Netflix? It likely won't start streaming until closer to the end of 2020.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek premiered on its home Canadian network CBC and on its international network Pop TV on Tuesday, Jan. 7. As teased earlier by the Season 6 trailer, the premiere episode set up that the final season would revolve largely around David and Patrick's wedding and Alexis' decision to travel to the Galapagos with Ted. Given how past season's of the show have proven just how adeptly the sitcom can balance laugh-out-loud hijinks with tear-jerkingly heartfelt moments, fans can expect this final season to be a true emotional rollercoaster.

Although Schitt's Creek has grown to become one of the internet's favorite shows now, it had much humbler beginnings back when it debuted in 2015. Since it was only available on the then-fledgling Pop TV for U.S. audiences, it's no wonder why fans had trouble discovering it. That all changed when Netflix acquired the streaming rights in January 2017 and introduced the series to a much wider audience.

Pop TV on YouTube

Now, a large portion of the Schitt's Creek fanbase watches the series exclusively on Netflix, so the wait still continues for the final season to make its way to the streamer. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Schitt's Creek Season 6, but judging from the timelines that past seasons of the show have appeared on Netflix, fans can most likely expect the final season to become available to stream sometime in the fall of 2020, potentially around October.

But diehard fans who want to catch up with the Roses right away don't have to wait until fall to see Season 6. You can watch Schitt's Creek's final season as it airs on Pop TV with a cable login. New episodes of Schitt's Creek air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Pop TV.