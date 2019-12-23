The 'Schitt's Creek' Season 6 Trailer Will Make You SO Emotional

Fans' time with the Rose family is almost over, but not before they give viewers one more season full of hilarious hijinks and tearjerking family moments. One week after 2020 kicks off, Schitt's Creek fans will get to jump into the final season of the beloved sitcom, and the newly released Schitt's Creek Season 6 trailer promises the farewell episodes will be packed with majorly emotional moments. Fans can expect a big wedding, a family-separating decision, and as always, a ton of laughs, judging from the first footage of the final season.

The new trailer kicks off with a commercial for the Rosebud Motel, in which Johnny and Stevie stiffly smile at the camera while Moira takes center stage to encourage guests to visit the motel. Then, fans are treated to a bunch of short clips from the upcoming season, including Jocelyn sharing a bloody and horrifying tale she's written, Alexis leading what looks to be a workout class, and David and Patrick rocking some silly "I'm With Stupid" shirts. But the trailer takes a big, emotional turn in the middle, as viewers see Alexis saying she's going to miss David in front of a car loaded up with luggage, David planning his wedding to Patrick, and Patrick sharing a super-sweet moment with Johnny.

Check out the trailer for yourself below once you have some tissues on hand to wipe away your tears.

Pop TV on YouTube

The trailer seems to reveal the final season will center on two major events: David and Patrick's wedding and Alexis' decision to move to the Galapagos with Ted. Season 5 ended with both Rose children on the brink of these milestone moments, as Patrick proposed to David and Ted told Alexis he had won a grant to research in the Galapagos for six months. Unfortunately, it looks like these two decisions will create some drama between the siblings, as David angrily tells Alexis he refuses to put his wedding on hold if she goes to visit Ted.

While fans do not really get an idea about what will happen with Johnny or Moira in the upcoming season, there is a hint Stevie may make a big decision as well. The trailer shows a glimpse of the motel co-owner/receptionist dressed as a flight attendant, and later includes her emotionally telling Johnny, "Maybe there's something more out there for me." Could Stevie step away from the motel — and possibly the town of Schitt's Creek — for good?

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek will premiere on Pop TV on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. For fans who watch the series on Netflix, the final season is expected to land on the streaming service at some point later in 2020.