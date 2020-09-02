Reese's classic peanut butter-and-chocolate combination is getting a makeover. Don't worry, the newest treat from the company still features the iconic flavors, but it's less like a candy bar and more like a mini cake. Well, it actually is a mini cake. If you're intrigued by the iconic flavor combo getting an upgrade inspired by one of the most classic desserts around, here's what you need to know about when Reese's Snack Cakes will be available.

Reese's announced its new Snack Cakes on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and the brand is hyping the new cake bites as a way to enjoy dessert for breakfast, but who doesn't want a Reese's treat any time of the day? The new Reese's Snack Cakes feature a soft chocolate cake on the bottom with Reese's peanut butter creme on top, and it's all coated in milk chocolate. The new treat sounds like a tasty bite to add to your Reese's stash, but you'll have to wait just a little longer to snag them.

Reese's Snack Cakes will start rolling out to convenience stores in December 2020, and the 2.75-ounce two-pack will sell for $1.99. According to Reese's, these bites aren't set to roll out to grocery stores, so make sure to stop by your local convenience store when December rolls around.

When the Snack Cakes do arrive, you don't have to worry about them disappearing from the shelves, since Reese's Snack Cakes are a permanent addition to its lineup of treats.

Courtesy of Hershey

If you're looking to grab some Reese's bites before the cake iteration debuts, you can pick up the Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, which are a new offering this fall. Featuring the same iconic taste as the classic cups, the Franken-Cups come with a green-colored white crème on the bottom and are wrapped in Frankenstein-themed packaging. Hershey's first announced its new Halloween candy selections in early July, and they are available at grocery stores nationwide for $3.89 per 9.8-ounce bag for a limited time.

