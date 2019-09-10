If you are one of the many Netflix users who stumbled on the hilarious gem of Derry Girls while scrolling around for your next show, then chances are you immediately got hooked and are now clamoring for more. The whip-smart, irreverent Irish series has been winning over tons of fans since Netflix acquired it, but since its two seasons each consist of only six 30-minute episodes, viewers can easily start and finish the whole series in one day. After becoming totally engrossed in the world of Derry, you will probably find yourself asking when Derry Girls Season 3 will be on Netflix. Well, it might be a bit of a wait, but rest assured that another season is in the works!

Although Derry Girls is billed as a Netflix Original series, it originated on Britain's Channel 4. The series, which follows the trials and tribulations of a group of high school-aged friends during the '90s in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, first premiered on Channel 4 at the very beginning of 2018. It was not until Netflix picked up the international rights to Derry Girls and began streaming Season 1 at the very end of 2018 that the series began getting global attention. The second season aired on Channel 4 in March of 2019, and when it became available on Netflix in August, even more fans got hooked.

Thankfully, Derry Girls was officially renewed for a third season back in April, and with the show's Netflix deal still firmly in place, fans can expect it to be streaming on Netflix in the near future. Although a premiere date has yet to be announced, there is still a good way to deduce when Season 3 will likely become available.

Since Seasons 1 and 2 of Derry Girls both followed a somewhat similar release schedule both on Channel 4 and on Netflix, and the timing of this Season 3 renewal allows for plenty of time to keep within that schedule. Based on the past, it seems safe to assume Season 3 will premiere on Channel 4 in the early months of 2020.

Unfortunately, Netflix users outside of the U.K. will most likely have to wait several months after Season 3's Channel 4 premiere to catch the new season streaming on Netflix. While past seasons premiered in the U.K. at the beginning of the year, they were not made available on Netflix until fall or winter. So, the best bet for when Derry Girls Season 3 will arrive on Netflix is probably sometime at the end of 2020.

On the bright side, at least it looks like the Derry Girls cast and crew is hard at work making their third season currently, according to a recent Instagram post from the show's creator and writer Lisa McGee.

Another year does sound like a long time to wait for a new season of Derry Girls, but you can kill the time by rewatching the first two seasons whenever you want. Plus, it is the perfect show to introduce to your friends who need a Netflix recommendation since it is such a fun and quick watch, so you can relive all the good stuff through them!