The Cricut has been a real game changer when it comes to DIY. Its most recent release — the Cricut Mug Press — allows you to customize and create your very own mugs. It's become so popular on TikTok that the mug press, which launched on March 11, 2021, quickly sold out online. If you missed out on its initial drop, you've probably been wondering when Cricut's Mug Press restock will happen. Well, wait no longer.

The beloved Cricut Mug Press is back in stock as of press time. That means you can get to making your own mugs in no time. If you've been scrolling through the DIY side of TikTok, you're sure to have seen a few videos about the new mug press. It allows you to easily create mugs that look like something a professional made when you're actually just creating them from the comfort of your own home. If you're a mug collector, you can save some serious money by making your own mugs. You could even become the ultimate gift giver by surprising all your friends and fam with one-of-a-kind mugs they'll love for every holiday.

In order to use the Cricut Mug Press, you'll also want to have a Cricut cutting machine. This allows you to create your mug designs to add to the mug press. If you don't already have one of those, now is the time to get one. It even works with the mini Cricut Joy (on sale for $139.99 through April 17), which can be used to make not only mug designs, but vinyl stickers for your laptop and cute cards to send to your long-distance bestie.

Along with your cutting machine, you'll want to make sure you're using the Infusible Ink materials ($7). Instead of heat transfer vinyl, the Cricut Mug Press uses Infusible Ink. The ink process guarantees your mug is dishwasher-friendly, so your designs are long-lasting. Stock up on some mug blanks ($25) as well, so you're ready to go when your mug press arrives. It only works with sublimation-compatible mugs, which the Cricut mug blanks are, so everything works together perfectly.

While you're waiting for your press to arrive, you can get some ideas on what to make with your mug first — and TikTok is full of ideas. Scrolling through the #CricutMugPress tag, you're sure to be inspired. For instance, TikToker Emily Counts (@smallstuffemily) used some Infusible Ink markers ($30) to draw a gorgeous lemon design. If you're an artist, this is a great way to get a one-of-a-kind mug. But if you're not the best at drawing, you can find some cute designs on Etsy like TikToker @brewedbyclarissa. Disney fans will love this Starbucks-inspired Disney Life design ($2, Etsy) for some magical sips. You could also get this WandaVision design ($1, Etsy) for Wanda-inspired coffee drinks.

TikToker Angie Holden (@countrychiccottage) also showed off that you can use the Cricut Mug Press for other kinds of cups like tumblers and mason jars. Just make sure you're using sublimation-compatible drinkware. A cute idea is to make some matching wine tumblers ($20) for you and your partner to enjoy during wine night at home.

There are truly so many mug possibilities, so make sure you can make them a reality by snagging a Cricut Mug Press of your own. Then, you'll have a cupboard full of mug-nificent cups that are as brew-tiful as can be, and made with a latte love. All puns are intended.