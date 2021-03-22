Starbucks is no stranger to secret off-the-menu drinks. A lot of the time, they're created by inspired baristas who know just what flavors and ingredients will make delicious lattes and Frappuccinos. If you've been scrolling through your TikTok "For You" page, you may have stumbled across the new WandaVision Frappuccino. It's a vanilla bean frappe with chocolate and strawberry puree — and you can totally recreate it at home for yourself. All you need to know is how to make the WandaVision Frappuccino from Starbucks, and TikTok is here to help.

By searching "WandaVision Frappuccino," you may find a few TikToks of people trying this delicious new drink or instructions on how to order one for yourself. TikTokers @targetcafe.2113 are always coming up with fun Starbucks drinks, and then, showing you how to make them for yourself. They've made a Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino for Harry Potter stans and a Baby Yoda chai that looks just like the adorable Mandalorian character. While they didn't come up with the WandaVision Frappuccino recipe themselves, they do show you step-by-step instructions on how to make the WandaVision Frappuccino without ever leaving home.

What you'll need to do is follow a copycat vanilla bean Frappuccino recipe. This particular recipe calls for one cup of your milk of choice, one cup of vanilla ice cream, one cup of ice, one tablespoon of white sugar, and two tablespoons of vanilla extract. Add in one pump of raspberry syrup and one pump of white mocha syrup before blending. While your ingredients are blending together, add some chocolate drizzle, strawberry puree, and whipped cream to the bottom of a cup. Pour your blended frappe on top, and finish it off with some more whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Add a fun straw and enjoy.

Once you finish that WandaVision drink, you can try out a few others inspired by the show that these TikTokers have created. For instance, there's this WandaVision refresher, which is mango dragonfruit juice with lemonade and two pumps of raspberry syrup. You shake that with some ice, and top with some Passion tea to give it that Wanda-red color.

They also have an Agatha drink inspired by the show's lovable villain. Start with three pumps of raspberry syrup and three pumps of vanilla syrup with one cup of Passion tea and one cup of coconut milk. Add in some ice and two scoops of fresh blackberries before shaking all together. After adding your drink to a cup, top with some sweet cream cold foam. You can even sprinkle on top blackberries as well for an additional Insta-worthy garnish.

If you'd like to try another WandaVision-inspired Frappuccino at home, there is also this green and red matcha Frappuccino that looks just like the show's main characters: Wanda and Vision. You'll first want to blend together a copycat Starbucks green tea Frappuccino, which uses a half cup of ice, one cup of whole milk (or any milk of your choice), three tablespoons of sugar, three teaspoons of matcha powder, and a splash of vanilla extract. Add some strawberry puree to your cup before pouring in your blended frappe, and you've got yourself a drink that looks just like Wanda and Vision.

With these recipes, you'll not only be saving some money, but you'll also be able to make an inspired drink whenever you decide to rewatch the Disney+ series.