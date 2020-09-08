The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of aspects of life on hold, including the network TV schedule. In order to slow the spread of the virus, social distancing measures required most film and TV projects to suspend production during the spring and summer, leaving fans wondering when their favorite shows will return. Among those shows is ABC's drama-filled A Million Little Things, which left audiences with a doozy of a cliffhanger in its Season 2 finale in March. With a lot left unanswered for primetime TV's favorite dysfunctional friend group, fans want to know when A Million Little Things Season 3 will be on ABC. Even though there might not be a specific premiere date yet, fans can rest assured knowing new episodes are in the works.

According to Deadline, Season 3 of A Million Little Things began production in Vancouver on Aug. 30, which means audiences should be able to see episodes from that footage soon. ABC previously announced A Million Little Things Season 3 is a part of the network's Fall 2020 schedule in its usual time slot of 10 p.m. ET on Thursday nights, though it's unclear exactly when that will start.

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things follow. At the end of Season 2, the characters of A Million Little Things were left in various states of turmoil. Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) decided to remain friends while Gary continues to pursue a relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima), while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) were devastated by the news their adoption fell through. But perhaps the biggest shock of the Season 2 finale came when Eddie (David Giuntoli) was hit by a truck on his way to renew his vows with Katherine (Grace Park).

ABC/Jack Rowand

Series creator DJ Nash revealed to Deadline that the truck driver who hit Eddie is someone audiences have seen before, so there is a deeper mystery behind the accident. He also hinted at the possibility of Eddie actually dying from the accident, saying, "Next season, whether Eddie is back or not, our group of friends and Eddie’s sister [Lindsay (Sprague Grayden)] will uncover the truth of what happened."

Nash also hinted the entire cast of characters will emerge from Season 2 seeing the world differently. He said, "I think our group of friends, after what they are going to endure with the way we ended Act 6 of the finale for all of them, is they’re all going to come out of it with a perspective that is unlike anything they had before."

Season 3 of A Million Little Things will premiere on ABC sometime this fall.