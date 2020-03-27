Please check on Eddie Saville stans, because they are not okay. Viewers are reeling after A Million Little Things Season 2 ended with a bang — literally — on March 26. Now, the big question on everyone's mind (besides whether the show is getting a third season) is whether Eddie is really dead, or if A Million Little Things just ended on a really scary cliffhanger.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 19, "Til Death Do Us Part.' Eddie (David Giuntoli) has had a rough couple of episodes. After finally getting back on good terms with both Sophie (Lizzy Greene) his estranged sister Lindsey (Sprague Grayden), and deciding to renew his vows with Katherine (Grace Park), things were looking up. However, a dark moment from his past began to haunt him, and in the Season 2 finale, he learned he had been somehow involved in the death of his friend Alex at a lake house many years ago. Upon learning this distressing news, he headed to a bar with the intention of drinking, which, as someone in recovery for an alcohol use disorder, would have been a devastating move.

However, at the last minute, he decided not to take a sip of booze, and instead called Katherine to let her know he still wanted to renew their vows. It was an uplifting moment... followed by a final shot that had it all come crashing down. As Eddie exited the bar to head home (as Hoobastank's "The Reason" played, adding to the drama of it all) a screeching car zoomed into frame and hit him, hard. Eddie fell to the ground and the show cut to black before credits began rolling, meaning the season ended on a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers.

ABC

Fans are now left to ponder Eddie's fate as they await Season 3 — if A Million Little Things gets renewed, that is. Luckily for fans, show creator DJ Nash seems pretty confident it will, and if it does, it's apparently going to center largely on Eddie and the lake house mystery.

"This is the mystery we're following for the rest of [Season 2] and into next season," Nash told TV Guide earlier in March. "Obviously, something happened in their past ... He doesn't totally remember ... We are tracking him uncovering more about something that happened in their past, and we'll see the effect that has on both of them."

But whether the potential third season uncovers that mystery while Eddie is alive or dead remains to be seen. Though it would be shocking for the show to kill off another major character, it wouldn't be unprecedented. I mean, the whole thing began after Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) died by suicide in the show's pilot, and all of Season 1 was centered around the friend group trying to solve a mystery in the wake of his death. Could the same thing happen with Eddie in Season 3? Fans have a million big questions right now — hopefully they'll be answered.