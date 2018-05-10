Calling all home chefs and Chrissy Teigen fans! You can soon enjoy the delicious flavors of a Teigen-crafted meal without having to step one foot into a grocery store. Seriously, this is not a drill. The cookbook author (and Twitter queen) has teamed up with a popular food delivery service to make her best recipes so much more accessible. Here's when to order Blue Apron x Chrissy Teigen to make this summer your tastiest one yet.

Anyone who keeps up with Teigen on social media knows that not only does she hilariously troll everyone on Twitter (including her husband John Legend), but she also knows her way around the kitchen. Teigen released her first cookbook, Cravings, in February 2016, and she regularly shares photos and videos of all the crave-worthy dishes she whips up for Legend and their daughter Luna. If you're like me and regularly drool over all of Teigen's food pics, then learning about this partnership to bring the ingredients for Teigen's favorite Cravings recipes right to your door is music to your ears.

You're probably wondering when you should hit that "order" button to ensure you have Teigen-approved meals all summer long. Well, you can get on it ASAP. Beginning May 10, you can go to the "Cooking With Chrissy" section of the Blue Apron website to order the first of the six meals that will be delivered weekly, beginning on June 4, 2018.

You can even take advantage of the opportunity to save $25 on your first two boxes of Blue Apron when you sign up for Six Weeks of Cooking With Chrissy. TBH, I would totally pay full price for these Teigen masterpieces, but a deal makes it sound even that much better.

When you order, you have the option for a two-person or family plan, and Teigen's recipes are available on both of them. Per Blue Apron, the menus are published four weeks out, so you can only see the Teigen recipes for the week of June 4 right now, but you'll have the option to add her recipes to your Blue Apron box every week from June 4 through July 9.

If you're like me, then you've probably thumbed through your own copy of Cravings without ever procuring the ingredients necessary to whip up Teigen's yummy-looking creations. It's not that buying all of the ingredients would really be all that difficult, but Blue Apron sending them all neatly packaged to your front door is undoubtedly easier than shopping for them yourself.

The first five meals are selected from Teigen's Cravings cookbook, and it kicks off with Garlic & Soy-Glazed Shrimp with Charred Broccoli & Hot Green Pepper Sauce the week of June 4. Um, yum!

If you think Garlic & Soy-Glazed Shrimp sounds 100 percent delish, then brace yourself for the entire mouthwatering recipe lineup:

Week of June 4, 2018: Garlic and Soy-Glazed Shrimp with Charred Broccoli, and Hot Green Pepper Sauce

Garlic and Soy-Glazed Shrimp with Charred Broccoli, and Hot Green Pepper Sauce Week of June 11, 2018: Sesame Chicken Noodles with Bok Choy

Sesame Chicken Noodles with Bok Choy Week of June 18, 2018: Chinese Chicken Salad with Crispy Wontons

Chinese Chicken Salad with Crispy Wontons Week of June 25, 2018: Chicken Lettuce Cups with Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Jasmine Rice

Chicken Lettuce Cups with Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Jasmine Rice Week of July 2, 2018: Chipotle-Lime Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms, Monterey Jack, and Crema

Chipotle-Lime Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms, Monterey Jack, and Crema Week of July 9, 2018: Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches with Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots

Cravings experts will notice many of the recipes from Teigen's first cookbook, but the July 9 recipe probably looks new to you. No, you're not failing a Teigen recipe pop quiz. The Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches with Pickled Cucumbers and Carrots is a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, Cravings 2. That's right, not only can you whip up some of the greatest hits from her OG cookbook, but you can cook (and preview) one of the recipes that isn't even out yet. So, it's basically like Teigen is your bestie, and she's just sharing this exclusive recipe with you because you're tight like that, right?

OK, maybe Teigen as my BFF is fully in my head, but she did share in the press release that she is pumped to bring these recipes to her fans when she said, "I am excited to partner with Blue Apron to share some of my favorite recipes directly with my fans, followers, and home cooks, making it easy and convenient for them to cook with me in their home kitchens."

I think it's safe to say that Teigen fans are also excited for the opportunity to easily bring her delicious recipes into their homes. Plus, if you order your boxes during the week of June 4, you could be one of 500 lucky customers to win a copy of the Cravings cookbook in an upcoming Blue Apron delivery, according to Blue Apron.

A new cookbook and an exciting partnership aren't the only things Teigen is cooking up right now, either. She and Legend are expecting their second child soon, and Teigen is eager to meet her little boy. Sounds like it's the perfect time for the Teigen-Legend household to streamline dinnertime by ordering some "Cooking With Chrissy" meals.