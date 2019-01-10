The third anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration is coming up in just a few short days. And right along with it, that anniversary also brings the annual Women's March. So when is the Women's March 2019? Here's everything to know before you gear up for the third annual event.

The official Women's March, like the previous two years, will take place at the nation's capital of Washington D.C. This year, the march event will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 19.

For a more detailed look at the day's schedule, per the Women's March official website, the day will begin with a public gathering at 10 a.m., followed by the march at 11 a.m.; after the march, the rally will go from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As to the theme for this year's march, it seems to focus on harnessing the energy that propelled so many new women into office last year and carrying it forward and outward. "The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us," the official statement says. It adds:

The 2017 Women’s March inspired hundreds of women to run, millions more to vote, and dozens to win elected office. The 2019 Women’s March marks two years of resistance to the Trump presidency, two years of training new activists, and two years of building power. And this time, we're coming back with an agenda.

The first Women's March, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 following Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, brought together women and allies across the nation and globe to unite around a host of issues that centered around civil rights. The central tenet that started it all: Women's Rights are Human Rights, and Human Rights are Women's Rights.

The massive march wasn't just a one-off, and became a symbol of resistance and political activism that galvanized the will of American citizens for many reasons. The march participants and its organizers have continued to stay active in politics since. Today, the group's ongoing mission is "to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change."

Women's March on YouTube

In 2018, the theme of the second march was "Power to the Polls," focused on bringing voters out to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections, and it looks like they were successful. Voter participation was astronomically high for a midterms year, and the number of women who both ran for office and the number of women who now comprise Congress broke records.

As for the size of the marches, they've historically been large affairs, spanning across both the country and globe. Per the official Women's March organization, the first march in 2017 globally saw some 673 sister marches and around 5 million participants; the second in 2018 had some 468 sister marches and between 1.5 and 1.6 million participants.

This year, there are already 64 events listed in the Women's March Global database, and many more around the U.S., so you can find one happening in your area. Whether or not you're planning on attending, or if you just want to support the march from wherever you are, you can purchase official Women's March 2019 merch here.