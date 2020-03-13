Mark your calendars, witches. While the so-called "unluckiest day of the year" is impossible to avoid, you can at least equip yourself with the knowledge of how much time you have left to prepare for the next Friday the 13th.

The 13th day of the month doesn't typically land on a Friday, which is what makes it so interesting. In 2019, for instance, there were only two Friday the 13th occurrences, and the same can be said for 2020. Just two months into the year, the historically superstitious phenomenon took place on March 13; the next Friday the 13th, however, won't transpire until Nov. 13, 2020.

If you consider yourself to be superstitious, then everything you've been programmed to believe could actually be transformed into something you actually feel is worthy of your energy. For instance, let's say you're a victim of Friday the 13th's "bad luck" and are afraid of its power. Your best bet is to go about this day with a clear mindset and find something to celebrate instead. The mind is powerful.

More importantly, however, this goes beyond the power of the mind and one's ability to shift the energy. Despite what most people think about this "unlucky" Friday, its truth might actually surprise you. As always, make sure to keep an open mind. You can thank me later.

Shutterstock

The History And Superstition Behind Friday The 13th

Everyone's a little superstitious, whether they realize it. The same way you might catch yourself knocking on wood whenever you say something out loud you don't want coming true is almost exactly how negative superstitions stick around for centuries at a time. Let's start with the number 13: According to History.com, the ancient Code of Hammurabi left out the number 13. This immediately made everyone assume it was for a reason — and not a good one.

The fear of Friday the 13th itself may stem from something else. Jesus was crucified on a Friday, and biblical traditions believe 13 guests attended the last supper on a Thursday, as per History.com. In addition to that, as per the Christian tradition, Eve gave Adam the forbidden fruit on a Friday. Add that all together, and you've got a whole lot of events coincidentally happening on similar days. Thus, fear.

Friday The 13th: The Day Of The Goddess

Newsflash: There's absolutely nothing unlucky about Friday the 13th. Contrary to popular belief, Friday, aka Venus' day, is the day of Goddess and the divine feminine energies. In astrology, Venus is the planet of love, beauty, pleasure, and values; wherever she's located in your birth chart is precisely where your divine charm comes to life.

In mythology, she is referred to as the goddess Aphrodite, as well as the mother of victory, fertility, and prosperity. Needles to say, there is nothing remotely negative, let alone unlucky about the irresistible goddess of love.

In case you need more reason to love Friday, its name is said to have derived from Freya. In French, “vendredi” is believed to have come from Venus, both of which show the reverence that was shown for these sacred and divine feminine goddesses. So, have no fear. Instead, get ready to invoke the goddess alive and breathing within you.