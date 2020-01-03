Get ready to sit down and watch all of the cutest pups compete in the most adorable annual sporting event on television. Animal Planet is celebrating 16 years of the Puppy Bowl, and this year's Puppy Bowl is set to feature 96 pups competing for the Lombarky Trophy. If you've been wondering when the 2020 Puppy Bowl is happening, mark your calendar for the cutest competition yet.

Tune into Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. ET, to catch year 16 of this sweet tradition. Airing the same day as the Super Bowl, the two-hour event showcases Team Ruff and Team Fluff and Dan Schachner as the Puppy Bowl referee. Just like previous Puppy Bowls on Animal Planet, you'll get to see the puppies compete, play, and catch kisses with the Pedigree Puppy Kiss Cam.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will compete for the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy this year. Get ready for all the furry competitors, because this year Animal Planet increased the number of puppies playing and shelters represented to 96 and 61, respectively. Comparatively, 2019's Puppy Bowl featured 93 pups from 50 shelters. This tradition typically finds homes for 100% of its participating puppies, and thanks to Chewy, families who adopt a pup will receive an adoption starter kit that contains puppy essentials, including toys, food, treats, a bed, and grooming and cleaning supplies.

Courtesy of Animal Planet

If you want to watch the Puppy Bowl's Pre-Game Show, start watching a bit earlier at 2 p.m. ET, to catch a first look at some of the adorable pups. You can check out photos of some puppies in the lineup on Animal Planet's website, and keep an eye out for a special live puppy playtime warm-up on Animal Planet’s YouTube channel prior to the air date.

Like always, Surge the hamster will power the scoreboard during the game, and you can watch the kittens perform during the Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Kitty Half-Time Show. You can post a pic of your pet watching the Puppy Bowl with a special team frame for a chance to have them featured on Animal Planet's Instagram Story, and you can vote for the Most Valuable Puppy on Animal Planet's Twitter account every day until the show airs.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With two hours of adorable puppies, the 2020 Puppy Bowl is going to be a celebration of the most valuable pups. The game airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.