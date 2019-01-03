Well, party pals, it looks like the holiday season is officially over and done, but to be completely honest, I'm already finding myself looking forward to the next set of celebrations. While Valentine's Day is the next "official" holiday, per se, the Super Bowl — and more importantly — the Puppy Bowl are also right around the corner. So if you, too, are a hardcore dog enthusiast, you might be wondering: When is the 2019 Puppy Bowl? Get ready, because it's coming up super soon. TBH, I'm already feeling that puppy love.

It looks like Puppy Bowl season is upon us, y'all, and I'm already getting way too pumped for it. Team Fluff and Team Ruff will once again face off in the annual game to win the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy at Geico Stadium, right before the canine participants go up for adoption to their fur-ever families. According to an Animal Planet press release sent to Elite Daily, the Puppy Bowl XV will start on Sunday, Feb. 3 (yes, right before the actual sporting event) at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet. You can watch even more furry action with the Puppy Bowl Pregame Show airing at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.

The tailgate will include an "aww-nalysis," as well as "cuddly commentary" (LOL!) from Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu. So, start preparing to watch pups of all breeds rumblin' and tumblin' all over your T.V. and computer screens — it's seriously not something you will want to miss.

In preparation for this year's Puppy Bowl, according to the press release, Animal Planet has been working with over 50 rescue organizations (yes, 50!) from over 20 states, U.S. territories, and even Costa Rica. The 2019 game is set to be one of the biggest yet, and this year, viewers are going to get the chance to watch pre-game scenes from locker room, a view from the up-close water bowl cam, an actual kiss cam (yes, you heard that correctly), birds-eye-view shots of the field, and action shots from the end zone's SPRINT cameras. Honestly, it sounds like it's going to be totally epic.

Attention, fellow science nerds, there's a little taste of biology for each and every one of you. Beforehand, each participating pupper will be DNA tested, allowing viewers the chance to see each doggo's actual genetic makeup. According to the press release, this will give viewers an actual idea of the genetic traits allowing them to slay the game — which, IMO — is pretty sweet, especially if you're looking to adopt any of them.

Oh, and if you want to get some early Puppy Bowl action in this year, you can watch an early premiere of the the Puppy Bowl XV Pregame Show on Jan. 27 on Animal Planet GO, according to the press release. You can access the GO channel with any TV subscription, so sign in and get a head start on the cutest fur balls to ever take the field.

I'm not yet prepared to own a dog, but the Puppy Bowl almost changed that for me last year. One of the 2018 Puppy Bowl participants, Kelly Barkson, totally stole my heart. She was a pitbull-lab mix, and to be honest, she was literally the cutest pupper on the face of the earth. IMO, she definitely stole the show.

Few things are sweeter than the always-wholesome Puppy Bowl. If you somehow weren't able to tell, I'm totally psyched for this year's big game. So while you're prepping food for the actual big game, make sure to turn on Animal Planet. You'll definitely thank me later.