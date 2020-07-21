The iHeartRadio Music Festival is going digital! The annual fest announced their 2020 virtual lineup on July 21, and it did not disappoint. iHeart is enlisting some of the biggest artists of today for the show, and while it's going to be a little different than usual, fans should be excited for this one. When the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival hits your screen, it will be stacked with your favorite performers.

Every September, the iHeartRadio Music Festival hits Las Vegas and delivers a lineup that puts the city's sweltering temps to shame. Last year, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and Camila Cabello were on the bill, so the 2020 show had a lot to live up to. Not only did the festival do just that, but it included something for everyone.

Performers booked for this year's event include BTS, Miley Cyrus, Migos, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more. Plus, iHeart promises plenty of surprises, saying the fest will also feature one-of-a-kind, on-stage collaborations and unannounced performances. With Ryan Seacrest hosting the show, it's bound to be an epic night.

The festival will stream across two days, Sept. 18 and 19, and although it will all be ticketless, there's a few things to keep in mind. For starters, you'll want to know where to tune in. Fans across the country can catch the action via a live stream on the CW App or CWTV.com.

Fans can also listen to the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival during a live broadcast of the event via iHeartMedia Radio stations, as well as the iHeartRadio app. The show will tape from stages in Los Angeles and Nashville, though, of course, there will be no crowds. The festival will later air on the CW in a two-day special on Sept. 27 and 28.

It wouldn't be festival season without the iHeartRadio's annual show, so shout out to them, and everyone making the "new normal" work.