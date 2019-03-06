The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards are coming at you fast — March 14, to be exact! And if you’re not sure when and where to watch, then you’ll definitely want to read on. While the show will be airing on Fox, some of you out there probably don’t want to be glued to your televisions to watch the show unfold. Luckily for you, the show will be available to stream, so you can watch wherever you please! Down below, you can read all about how to stream the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

First thing’s first — you need to make sure you have access to Fox programming. You can do that a few different ways.

You Can Watch on Fox’s Website or App

This probably seems obvious, but if you have login information from your cable provider, then you can head right over to Fox.com and watch live TV. Now, if you’re on the go, you can also access Fox’s app, Fox Now, and watch the award show from there.

The main thing is that you have access to Fox and know your cable login, so be sure to have that handy the night of the show! If you’re not interested in using Fox’s website or app, no worries.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

YouTube TV has you covered

If you don’t have a cable account and a login to go with it, you can try your luck on YouTube TV. YouTube TV will actually give you access to Fox as long as you have a subscription to their service. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial or become a member for $40 a month. It’s a great alternative for those of you who prefer to stay away from cable!

But what do you do when you don’t want a YouTube TV subscription?

Hulu is also another option

If you don’t have cable and you don’t like the idea of subscribing to YouTube TV, there’s always Hulu + Live TV, Hulu’s live streaming option. With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch all your favorite shows live, including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, so it’s a viable option, for sure! Hulu offers a free trial if you don’t already have a Hulu account. Otherwise, you can expect to dish out $44.99 per month for their Live TV option.

All right, now that you know how to stream the show, let’s get into the details of the show itself. During the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, you can expect to see some of the biggest names in music right now. Alicia Keys, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Garth Brooks, and John Legend are all slated to be there. Needless to say, it’s going to be one heck of a show!

And the nominees are, of course, some of your faves, too. I’m talking about names like Drake, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello. Basically, what I’m trying to say is that you definitely don’t want to miss a single moment of the show. So, be sure to tune in on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. EST!