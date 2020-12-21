It's always a good time for a sale, and Zara's Winter Sale 2020 is no different. For a few weeks every year, you have the chance to partake in huge discount that generally lasts until nearly everything the brand has is sold out, and it always involves cute pieces you'll definitely want to add to your winter closet. While the brand has yet to release any information about what its exact plans are for 2020, I have my suspicions (or hopes or dreams) as to what you can expect.

In previous years, Zara's Winter Sale has started on Dec. 26 and ran until sometime in early February, so it's likely that tradition will continue this year. For 2019, the retailer started the sale with 40% off everything, excluding its new collection, before discounting items even more as the sale progressed. Just think of it: weeks and weeks of sweet Zara deals. I'm drooling.

However, if you've ever experienced a Zara sale before, then you know that items sell out super fast, so you better not dilly dally or you may miss out on your faves. You can also partake however you like as the deals will be happening in-store and online, but it's safest and best for everyone to stick to online shopping, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I'm planning on snagging a sparkling New Year's Eve dress even if I don't leave my house on the holiday.

As there's likely no set end date, you'll get to enjoy Zara's Winter Sale for a while. If there's a better way to walk into 2021 than with a closet full of fresh 'fits and money still in the bank, I don't know her. Below are the items I am definitely keeping my eyes on and fingers crossed for major discounts.

Step aside, Lydia Deetz, because this Tulle Swiss Dot Dress ($90, Zara) is taking over. It's dramatic, flashy, and incredibly fun. You may think that you have no event you can wear this for, but you'll be the talk of any Zoom hang in the best way.

Disco is far from dead with these Sparkly Pants ($70, Zara). The long slit on one of the legs not only shows some extra skin, it also gives you some flounce as you walk for a super dynamic look. You can dress this up with a fancier blouse or down with a casual graphic t-shirt.

As it's Zara's winter sale, it would be a little odd if you walked away without any discounted jackets or coats. The volume of the Padded Vest ($50, Zara) made me fall in love with it, but the fact that I don't own many fall-to-winter-to-spring transition jackets sold me. It's great for those days when it's cold but not too cold.

Cozy time just got more stylish with the Hooded Knit Jumpsuit ($50, Zara). Made out of knitwear, this romper is one you can wear all day long for total comfort. Not to mention, it has pockets.

Up your layering game with one of Zara's Oversized Plaid Overshirts ($90, Zara). They're made with a wool blend, so you know you'll be warm, and the colors are perfect for winter.

The Printed Mini Skirt ($40, Zara) is a great way to bring some new patterns into your life. It's funky and would pair amazingly with any solid button downs you have or, if you're feeling daring, a graphic t-shirt.

New jeans are one of my favorite things to purchase; in my heart of hearts, I truly don't believe you can have too much denim. And the cut of these Straight Leg Jeans ($50, Zara) is totally unique. They're bell bottom-adjacent with the flare at the bottom. The contrasting seam also makes them pop more than your average dark-wash jean.

A great dress to just throw on and look immediately put-together is Zara's Knit Dress ($50, Zara). It's also made from at least 25% recycled materials, so you can feel doubly great about wearing it.

These High Heel Boots ($70, Zara) are some serious stomping shoes. And while they boast a 4-inch height, the platform and chunky heel will keep you comfortable and sure about your footing.

Warm and fashionable are both synonymous with the Faux Fur Wrap Coat ($169, Zara). It boasts a sleek silhouette, and the neutral color ensures it'll not only go with all of your outfits, it'll even add more dimension.