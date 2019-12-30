While winter technically just started, Zara already has all of its winter items — along with almost everything else — on sale. That's right, it's that time of year again. Zara's Winter 2019 Sale is happening now both in-stores and online and ends when everything is sold out, for the most part. (The sale generally lasts a few weeks.)

If you've ever walked into a Zara anytime between Dec. 26 and early February, you've likely witnessed the store in all of its chaotic, discounted glory — when everything (except for its new collection) is on sale. The retailer typically kicks off the sale by discounting all categories by up to 40% and ends it with even greater discounts. Throughout the sale, you can expect to snag coats under $100, boots under $40, dresses under $30, pants under $20, and many more deals.

As mentioned, there's no exact end date, but if you've been eyeing a specific item, I'd hit up the sale soon before it sells out. Since the annual sale brings Zara lovers out in droves and makes navigating the store an extreme sport, allow me to walk you through the sale's best deals. From $16 sweaters to $26 faux leather pants, this list has everything you need to spice up your winter wardrobe at a cheap price.

These high-waisted faux leather pants are pleated in the front, have side pockets, and come in sizes XS to XXL. They can be paired with ankle boots and a blazer for an edgy, business casual look or with a white t-shirt and sneakers for a chic yet relaxed vibe.

I hope you're not sleeping on the snakeskin trend, because it's expected to carry over into 2020. And what better way to incorporate the trendy print into your everyday wardrobe than with a flat ankle boot like this one? These shoes have an almond-shaped toe, low heel, elastic sides, and come in navy blue and khaki as well.

If you're someone who loves a denim jacket all year 'round, this oversized coat with fleece trim will keep you warm on even the coldest days. It comes to mid-thigh (depending on your height), has a fleece-lined interior, and two side pockets. Since the coat is designed to be pretty oversized, it only comes in small and medium. Wear the coat with a dress and thigh-high boots to help dress down the look, or throw on over sweats to dress up an otherwise relaxed outfit.

Zara may refer to this sweater as the "Basic Sweater," but considering the amount of colors it comes in, I'd say it's anything but. The comfy knit is available in sizes small through XL; has a round neckline; slits on the sides; and comes in pink, mid-green, mauve, khaki, and black, white, and green stripes.

If you hurry over to your local Zara store now, you'll be able to cop this festive dress in time for New Year's Eve. The metallic dress hits below the knee; has a v-neckline; spaghetti straps; ruching on the side; and comes in small, medium, and large.

Although these deals are great, they're just the tip of the iceberg, as the sale currently includes hundreds of other discounted items. To completely give your closet an overhaul, head over to Zara ASAP, because what better way to end the season of giving than by giving yourself a new wardrobe?