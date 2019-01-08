If you haven't made any concrete New Year's resolutions yet, why not set a goal of being better to your skin? Finding quality products that work for your complexion is one of the most fun and gratifying forms of self care out there, and Ulta's Love Your Skin sale 2019 is the perfect time to get it sorted. As someone who's been traveling for the past year and has therefore been jumping from random product to random product based on what's available in the country I'm currently visiting, I cannot wait to get back to a steady product regimen that makes my skin happy and, subsequently, that makes me happy.

While the sale started on January 6th, fear not. It runs all the way until Saturday, January 26, so you've still got plenty of time to shop it. Here's how it works: every day Ulta will be offering a small selection of products at 50 percent off for that day only; the next day, an entirely new selection of products will go on sale and the previous deal will expire. It's basically like the retailer's 21 Days of Beauty sale that happens during the holidays, except this one is exclusively geared towards skincare.

So, what types of products are included in the sale, you ask? Everything from cleansers to makeup removers to masks to beauty oils to serums to moisturizers—you name it! And the sale doesn't skimp on excellent brands, either. Products from Peter Thomas Roth, Boscia, Lancome, Proactiv, Kopari Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, Origins, Mario Badescu, Clinique, Dermalogica, and a slew of other cult favorites will all be popping up at seriously discounted prices. In other words, if you need to add literally any product into your routine or you simply want to try a new one out, now's your time to shop. All you have to do is go to the sale's landing page to see which products are up to bat for that day and to scope out which offerings will be coming up.

Today's beauty steals include Boscia's Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser, Skyn Iceland's Glacial Facial Wash, and Lancome's Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. Normally, all three products retail for $30 but for today only, you can snag them for $15 a piece.

Tomorrow's beauty steals include a Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Brush Head (you can never have too many!), Hey Honey's 24Seven Day &Night Revitalizing Cream, Julep's Triple Quench Deep Hydration Sheet Mask System, Ahava's Mineral Body Lotion-Limited Edition Triple Size, and Bliss' Drench & Quench Moisturizer. Yep, told you the products are good.

As an added bonus, Ulta is running a special in-store promotion during their Love Your Skin sale. Visit the Skin Bar at any Ulta Beauty location for an array of services from Dermalogica and get 20 percent off your first treatment. Whether you want a facial, microzoning, resurfacing, or microdermabrasion, they'll be able to help you out for an exciting reduced price.

Will 2019 be the year of your best skin ever? All signs point to yes.